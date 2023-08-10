The naval commander leading a training and public relations tour through the West Kootenay says he’ll be bringing his crews back to the Arrow Lakes for exercises in the future.
“This is a pilot thing that we are doing, but our plan is to do this every summer,” said Naval Security Team Commanding Officer Lieutenant (Navy) Robert Newton at the team’s Nakusp stop last Friday. “This is a great big beautiful lake. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the full crew here this time, but in the plans for next year, we’re definitely coming back.”
The 30-person Naval Security Team (NST) is the Canadian Navy’s kind-of equivalent to the US Coast Guard, Newton told the Valley Voice. NST crew are naval reservists for the most part, trained to provide “enhanced force protection,” or land- and sea-based security for the Royal Canadian Navy.
“Our job is to provide security for anything that is a Canadian asset,” says Newton.
But Newton and his crew are stationed at CFB Esquimalt, and the Strait of Georgia is just one kind of operating theatre they could find themselves in. So Newton says they get valuable experience working in a sweltering summer in the BC Interior.
“Where we are based out of, Victoria-Esquimalt, is very temperate – 10-15 degrees year-round. They are very comfortable there,” he says of his team. “I need to test their fortitude in hotter-climate weather – where they might not be comfortable – they might be a little miserable; they might be hot. They have to stay hydrated. It’s a testing opportunity for them to deploy their skills, to challenge them.
“The Interior lakes are a perfect environment for that.”
The team did mock patrols on Okanagan and Kootenay Lakes in late July and early August – ‘Defender Boat Navigation and Tactical Training’ in Navy parlance. It’s a very different experience for the crews, compared to the somewhat sedate world of harbour patrol and container ships.
“When we are on Kootenay or Okanagan Lake, there’s a contact every 15 seconds or so. I just trained 10 brand-new operators this summer, reservists on a four-month employment process,” he says. “They went from simulated training to full-on training here where they really had to focus, with jet skis and paddle boarders coming at them every 15-30 seconds, and being able to run through their motions. It was very advantageous and they learned a ton by being out here.”
Recruiting drive
The day-long pit stop in Nakusp August 4 was more of a chance to “wave the flag,” Newton told the Voice. Mayor Tom Zeleznik and Nakusp Chief Financial Officer Mark Tenant got to experience one of the NST’s 25-foot harbour defence boats first-hand, taking a spin on Arrow Lake with a crew.
Newton says these stops are important too, as they create interest in the Navy and the kinds of careers it can offer. Like every employer, it’s had to adapt its recruitment strategy to attract a new generation. So, he says they’ve launched a program that allows a person interested in the Navy to kick the tires for a possible career.
The Naval Experience Program, or NEP, is a 12-month commitment, where recruits get basic military and seaman’s training. They then spend most of the year shadowing in a department that interests them, from engineering to weapons, navigation to bridge operations.
Recruits get full room and board for the year, as well as $40,000, Newton says.
“For young people who aren’t sure what they want to do, I think a one-year commitment is simple – travel, make money, and if it’s not for them they can move on in a different direction,” he says.
He said they’ve found a warm reception everywhere they’ve gone, and have around half a dozen people looking further into the NEP program from seeing them in action this tour.
After the Nakusp stop, the Naval Security Team was heading for Sicamous, Kamloops, then back to the Okanagan.