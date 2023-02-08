Drumheller Public Library is celebrating 100 years since its beginning, and has some big things planned throughout the year to help engage the community in celebrating this momentous occasion.
Centennial celebrations kickstarted in June when the library announced it had begun fundraising to initiate a local chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“We wanted kids to get their first books in January, and you have to register two months in advance so they have time to do that massive mailing,” explains Director of Library Services Emily Hollingshead.
The program, started by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1995, supports early childhood literacy from birth to five years of age by sending enrolled children one book per month from the Imagination Library.
Ms. Hollingshead shares, so far, 72 children are currently registered for the program, which equates to about 25 per cent of eligible children in the Drumheller Valley according to the 2021 Census; she has already heard from some parents that they have received their first book.
Due to rising costs per book, the library increased its fundraising goal from $20,000 to $25,000.
Ms. Hollingshead shares some $22,000 has been successfully raised so far, and is hopeful some grant funding will help bridge the final funding gap. Along with a $5,000 commitment from the Drumheller Library Society, the project has also received support from other community organizations and funds, including the Rotary Club of Drumheller and the Drumheller Fund. This fund was established by the Drumheller family through The Calgary Foundation to support community projects and is administered through the Royal Tyrrell Museum Cooperating Society.
As part of its celebrations, the library has also waived all fines up to December 31, 2022 for overdue, lost, or damaged library materials, for a total of $13,002 in fines.
The library is currently in the process of finalizing some plans to organize a large event for the community later this year to help celebrate its centennial, and is also planning to be part of the Canada Day Parade again this year.