If you grew up in the Motor Cities in the 60’s and 70’s, the music of The Big 8, was the sound-track to your life.
Known for its rapid shot-gun style Boss Radio programming, CKLW, was a powerhouse of a radio station. Boasting 50,000 watts of power – its ‘blow torch - boom-thump,’ reach covering southern Ontario and more than a dozen U.S. states. ‘LW’ became the number one station in Detroit - even though its signal came from across the border in Windsor, Ontario.
Behind the scenes was a woman that helped to pioneer the radio music industry.
Rosalie Trombley, known as the ‘Girl with the Gold Ear,’ developed a reputation for being able to ‘pick a hit,’ helping to launch the careers of artists like The Guess Who, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger and Elton John. This gift made her one of the most influential individuals in radio history.
Trombley is regarded as a pioneer in the broadcasting industry, starting as receptionist, working her way to music director in 1968.
This past weekend, the former music director was honoured with the unveiling of the Rosalie Trombley Commemorative Sculpture situated on Windsor’s riverfront.
In attendance, family, friends and CKLW alumni travelled from afar, including Canadian rocker Burton Cummings.
Cummings credits Trombley with helping to jump start the iconic Canadian group ‘The Guess Who’ launching them into international success.
“We travelled all over the world and I wouldn't have had that luxury had Rosalie Trombley not launched our first record,” said Cummings.
“When it comes to Rosalie, I have no problem saying, very easily, that she changed my life. “There are times when I’m onstage … over the last many, many years in front of 20,000 or 30,000 people and it would occur to me, overwhelmingly, once in a while, if it weren’t for Rosalie I wouldn’t be here.”
Windsor sculpturist Donna Mayne was commissioned to create the artwork with the funding provided by the City of Windsor, and St. Clair College. As the commissioning of the first bronze women’s statue in the City’s history, Mayne felt compelled to ‘get this piece of work right.’
“I’m honoured for this privilege and learned of her incredible encounters with emerging superstars…her gutsy decisions to play recordings delivered to her in a brown paper package…thank you to the Trombley family,” she said in a speech from the podium.”
The Rosalie Trombley Community Celebration was part of Open Streets Windsor “The Big 8” Kilometre Edition, which also included the grand opening of the Rosalie Commemorative Exhibition and screening of Radio Revolution: The Rise and Fall of the Big 8, a Genie award documentary produced by Windsor native Michael McNamara.
“Mom was part of a team of passionate, dedicated, extremely talented people that created the sound of the Big 8,” said son Tim Trombley. “The Big 8 was a cultural bridge that brought two great countries together, the diverse playlist reflected many genres…the secret sauce brought it all together and made CKLW a powerhouse.”
The Big 8 was among the top five most listened to radio stations in North America boasting a cumulative audience of over two-million listeners per week.
“In this day and age of big data…younger generations aspire to be an influencer…dare I say that Rosalie was the original influencer,” added Tim. “Her decisions created a soundtrack that affected several generations in that era… for that we should all be very grateful.”
Rosalie passed away in 2021 at the age of 84, but her legacy and influence still lives on today. She has been inducted into the Motor City (Detroit) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Week Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Trombley says that in addition, his mother was able to inspire and mentor many young women to pursue their dream in both broadcasting and the record industry.
“She was the mother hen, offering encouragement in an industry at the time considered a man’s world,” added Tim.
Tim shares that he and his family believe there are two great accomplishments over her lifetime.
“She loved her job and grateful for her role amongst a very talented group of people,” said Tim. “However, raising three kids as a single mother on her own…she would consider that her greatest accomplishment.”
A website has been designed to recognize her great accomplishments in the industry.
Please visit www.honouringrosalietrombley.com
For more photos, visit www.tilburytimes.ca