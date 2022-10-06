Given the tight economic circumstances faced by many households, the next Mono town council needs to be more careful with how it spends tax dollars.
And Doug Thomson would like to have a say in how those funds are used over the next four years. He is one of nine candidates on the ballot for the Oct. 24 election.
The 20-year Mono resident said he’s running for a seat at the council table as a means to help ensure that all residents of Mono are represented, not just special interest groups.
“Mono residents deserve to have their voices heard and be represented by leaders who are seasoned in their community as well as sensitive to their issues, whether you live in Cardinal Woods or on the 30th Sideroad like me or anywhere in between,” Thomson said.
He promises to be a fresh voice that will elevate the concerns of the community.
“Mono residents are concerned about maintaining our rural identity while managing the growth that will keep our town vibrant,” he said. “At the same time we need to understand how financial challenges today are impacting so many of our residents.”
Quite simply, these are difficult financial times in which people struggle to make ends meet. And that needs to be taken into consideration at the council table when decisions are weighed about the direction of the municipality.
Property taxes are high and council needs to be careful stewards of the coin, particularly if we are headed into some rougher economic times. And, he said, it’s quite evident those dire days are approaching.
“I think the time has come that we can no longer accept continued automatic increases in our property taxes,” Thomson said. “So many of us simply cannot afford it.
“I promise to make sure that every dollar of tax money is spent wisely. It’s our money.”
-30-