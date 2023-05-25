Two popular beach areas on Gabriola could get some infrastructure improvements if the Regional District of Nanaimo takes over responsibility from current owners.
The Area B parks and open spaces advisory committee approved a motion to develop an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to assume responsibility of the infrastructure at Orlebar Point as well as investigate site management and infrastructure improvements at Brickyard Beach, the latter of which both the province and federal government have told the RDN it’s the other who owns the land.
If the RDN board of directors supports including the plan in 2024 budget deliberations, at Orlebar Point, a license of occupation would be signed with MOTI. New proposed infrastructure is two roadside paved parking areas, two picnic tables and two benches with commemorative plaques.
If an agreement with the landowner of Brickyard Beach were entered into, initial work would include removing and replacing the existing picnic tables and topping up the gravel and grading of the parking lot. On-going maintenance activities would include grass cutting, management of invasive species and parking lot grading as required.
Land ownership investigations for Brickyard Beach will include contacting Snuneymuxw First Nation.
The staff proposal does not recommend parking areas at Orlebar Point or Brickyard would be cleared of snow or ice. Garbage collection at either site would also not be considered due to expense. The RDN already spends over $20,000 in garbage collection on Gabriola, Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig said.