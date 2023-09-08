HURON COUNTY – Economic Development Officer Natasha Gaudio Harrison and Oonagh Vaucrosson, workforce coordinator with the county, updated Huron County councillors on the ‘Workforce Development Project.’
The report intends to provide an update on the Economic Development Department (EDD) activities as part of its ongoing Workforce Project. However, since this project launched, the report said the EDD staff became aware of the temporary layoffs at the Wescast Industries site in Wingham.
Therefore, this report also outlines the team’s response and coordination with regional and community partners to intervene and support displaced workers.
“In April 2023, our department learned of temporary mass layoffs at the Wescast site in Wingham. Through conversations with Wescast, we learned that layoffs would be happening at the end of July at the Wingham site, foundry division only.
With Wescast’s cooperation, services were organized for the affected employees.”
The team organized and executed a meeting with staff from the regional Employment Ontario Service System Manager Team and local service providers from the Centre for Employment and Learning (CEL) in Wingham, as well as the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), and a representative from the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade (MEDJCT). Subsequent meetings were held between the Township of North Huron Wescast Management and internal union representatives. These meetings aimed to establish where and how they could intervene to support workers and Wescast.
Through discussions, Wescast confirmed that it would shut down foundry operations at the end of July 2023. This temporary shutdown would affect one hundred and fifty workers and could last up to two years.
The team and partners at the Centre for Employment and Learning responded by hosting employment support events for Wescast employees. CEL set up a comprehensive booth in the employee cafeteria at Wescast. Care was taken to ensure the booth was staffed at times spanning a portion of each shift. The booth had representation from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12, 13, 19 and 20. This was a direct point of contact for the workers, giving them access to job readiness guidance from knowledgeable and caring staff.
Job fair
Following these events, staff collaborated with the Township of North Huron staff to host a job fair in Wingham. This brought together employers who would be interested in hiring displaced workers. The job fair occurred on July 18 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 180 in Wingham.
The employers present were Royal Homes, HuronTel, TG Minto, Jokey North America Inc., Bruce Power, Gay Lea Foods and Cooperative Ltd., and Compass Minerals/Sifto Salt. In addition to these employers, CEL, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College and the Huron Business Centre (SBEC) were invited to provide additional support.
The event was well attended by approximately 80 Wescast workers and 20 job seekers from the community. Participants were intermittently polled as to the relevance and effectiveness of the event. What was learned was that the majority of the attendees had been in their position of employment at Wescast for more than 20 years. Many required assistance with resume writing and interviews and navigating the modern job search landscape. Many expressed appreciation for access to job-seeking guidance and having talent-seeking specialists from employers in need of workers present with whom they could converse. These specialists were able to impart valuable advice.
Additionally, those seeking to get further education were able to approach the Conestoga College representative and learn of the myriad possibilities open to them in furthering their education. The presence of the Huron Business Centre was an invaluable addition to the event. This allowed the job seekers to be aware of the entrepreneurial possibilities, thereby providing well-rounded perspectives of their employment options.
Huron County Economic Development would like to recognize and acknowledge the presence of Councillor Paul Heffer, Reeve of the Township of North Huron, at the event. A special thanks must be attributed to the Township of North Huron and its Economic Development Officer, Demetri Makrakos, as the hosts of the Job Fair.
An additional Job Fair will be held in the fall to support displaced workers further.