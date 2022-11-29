RCMP in Nunavut are still looking for a man in Kinngait who has been missing since Nov. 19.
Pitseolak Pootoogook, 36, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 20, according to a social media post on the Nunavut RCMP’s official Facebook page.
Pootoogook is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has long, black hair, a mustache, and brown eyes, the post said. He is known to wear a black jacket and black shoes.
“A comprehensive search has been conducted and all leads appear to have been exhausted at this time,” said RCMP Sgt. Pauline Melanson on Monday in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
Anyone with information on Pootoogook’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kinngait RCMP at 867-897-1111.