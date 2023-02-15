GUELPH — The county's solid waste services committee has agreed with staff’s recommendation not to change its system of dealing with leaves and other yard waste.
During the SWS committee meeting in January, a delegate suggested that the county start having the leaves and other yard waste it gets put into farm fields to add nutrients to the soil.
Staff considered the proposal, prepared a report and advised the committee not to change how it handles yard waste.
For the county or local farmers to compost the leaves and yard waste themselves then have it driven into the fields takes too much effort. It would also require an Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks which regulates waste management.
“Stockpiling or composting L&YW (lawn and yard waste) at County facilities is not recommended due to the time and resources required to seek amendments to site ECAs, build site infrastructure and to manage this material,” wrote Das Soligo, manager of solid waste services, for a committee report to the solid waste services committee.
The second option of just immediately putting the yard waste into the farm fields is also a burden. It would require that the material be put in the fields at scheduled times and someone, from staff, watch the addition of the waste to the field as it happens.
“The option of directly applying L&YW to farm fields is a much more viable option, but still has a number of complications and anticipated administrative and operational burdens associated with it,” Soligo wrote.
It was suggested that the committee do a small test of adding the yard waste to a farm field and seeing if it is feasible. However, the committee will not be moving forward with that option at this time.
“If the SWS Committee wishes to direct staff to further pursue this proposal, it is suggested that a lower impact option would be to redirect a small number of loads of L&YW received from one or more of the County’s waste facilities, to a local farm,” Soligo wrote.
The committee voted in favour of the staff recommendation to continue to dispose of yard waste according to the current system where it is sold to a composting organization that turns the waste into compost and soil amendment products which are then sold.
“Staff recommend to continue disposing collected L&YW at a licensed composting facility as the material is being handled in an appropriate manner and the nutrients contained in the L&YW, are being returned to soil,” Soligo wrote.
