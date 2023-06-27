CENTRE WELLINGTON ‒ As traffic volumes return to pre-pandemic levels across the county, some councillors are looking for more proactive speed enforcement options.
During a presentation of the Wellington County OPP’s 2022 year-end review at a Centre Wellington council meeting Monday afternoon, several councillors brought up concerns about speeding, specifically in Fergus and Belwood.
For Coun. Barb Lustgarten-Evoy, after receiving multiple complaints and witnessing the speeding firsthand, reducing speeds on Black Street in Fergus is a number one priority.
“We’ve seen some efforts on traffic calming measures that have literally been run over, crushed in two in one case,” said Lustgarten-Evoy. “What we’re doing isn’t working…and it’s becoming extremely problematic.”
But Inspector Steve Thomas, detachment commander for OPP Wellington County said that generally speaking, if people don’t contact them, they can’t do anything.
“We want to hear where the problems are happening,” said Thomas. “A lot of times people think they’re wasting our time but if people aren’t contacting us, then we don’t know where things are happening.”
Coun. Bronwynne Wilton wanted to know how proactive policing can be used to combat speeding in Belwood.
Whereas reactive policing requires an immediate response to specific requests from the community, proactive policing involves the "police, acting on their own initiative, to develop information about crime and strategies for its suppression."
“Belwood has a lot of complaints about speeding,” said Wilton. “On county roads, but also within the village itself.”
According to Thomas, police are aware of the speeding issues in Belwood and several measures have been taken in an attempt to slow the problem thanks to repeated community reports.
In July, two flashing speed signs will be permanently mounted on Road 19 in Belwood and County Road 14 in Damascus, the first two of their kind in the county.
“If they weren’t working anywhere, our staff wouldn’t be putting them up,” said County Coun. Steve O'Neill. “So I believe as they go up…I mean we put the new signs where get complaints.”
Thomas later explained that as more areas get the new signs, more areas will be investigated.
“We’re aware that we live in the age of social media, but we still need someone to let the police know,” said Thomas. “So don’t assume that if someone has put something on things like Facebook that we’re aware of it.”
Centre Wellington residents are encouraged to report speeding concerns to Centre Wellington’s online portal.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.