At a time when tensions at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) are more public than ever, a new employee-of-the-month initiative seeks to highlight what’s going well.
“You start showing positivity and it creates a snowball effect, just like negativity can,” said MCK chief Amy Beauvais, who started the initiative. “I want less negativity and more positivity. That was my call to action to try to create that effect.”
The initiative started in January with receptionist Bertha Gabriel, who was honoured with a gift to acknowledge the ways in which she has exceeded her duties.
“I thought it was the perfect opportunity to start an employee of the month, so she was the first one,” Beauvais said.
“It felt really nice. It’s nice to know that they appreciate me and all the work I do for them,” said Gabriel, who has been pitching in with Council clerk tasks.
“It’s really nice when you know that somebody appreciates you.”
Gabriel has been at the front desk since 2010, a role she feels suits her.
“I’m a people person, so I really like everybody. I like speaking to people. It’s just nice,” she said.
Gabriel was followed by Edward Gabriel in February for stepping up to help out with snow removal, and Hilda Nicholas was selected in March.
“I kind of took a step back and thought, is there anyone who hasn’t been honoured and has just been pushing and pushing?” said Beauvais.
“Our cultural director Hilda never gave up. She was pushing for, I’d say, over 30 years. We felt the need to honour her for that as well.”
“Hilda is a wonderful person,” said cultural development officer Miranda Gabriel, who works alongside Nicholas at the Tsi Ronterihwanónhnha ne Kanien’kéha Language and Culture Center. “She’s fought for our language for many years. She is an inspiration, and I’m learning a lot from her. Hilda is one of the many women from Kanesatake that have paved the way for us, and for that, I’m grateful. I’m happy that MCK honoured her. It’s well deserved.”
“These are only three but there are many more,” said Beauvais, who acknowledges that tension between MCK chiefs has been hard on staff.
“It was not easy for the employees being stuck in the middle at times,” she said.
However, while awareness of Council conflict is at an apex following a rash of mainstream media attention, Beauvais said there have been recent improvements at MCK.
“The toxicity at work, I would have to say, is minimal compared to what it was before,” she said.
“Like Amy said, we’ve got to start focusing on the positive,” said MCK chief Denise David.
According to Beauvais, David’s personal generosity with MCK employees throughout the mandate helped inspire the employee-of-the-month initiative.
“Maybe I don’t get along with my neighbour, but it doesn’t mean I’m going to have dinner with him. Just move on and do what you have to,” said David.
“I think with some of us, we’ve agreed that we have to work together,” she continued. “There’s some that will not. Well, so sad, too bad. We’ve agreed that we have a job to do, and that’s what we’re doing. I don’t care who hates who. I have a job to do.”
It’s not always easy to look on the bright side, however.
“I think if you caught me earlier I would have said something negative,” laughed David, who’d spent the day in a Council meeting.