Age: 36
Occupation: Production Supervisor
Tell me a bit about your home life, e.g. married (how many years), how many kids, grandkids, how long you have lived in this area, where you work, hobbies, etc.: I am married with three kids. My son Jeremy is 11, my daughter Emily is eight and my youngest son Liam is four. I have lived in Chatham-Kent since 2007. I lived in Chatham for six years, and we moved to Ridgetown in 2013. Previous to Chatham-Kent, I grew up in Bolton, about an hour North of Toronto. The main reason for moving to Chatham-Kent was for work. I took a job with, which at that time, was still called Pioneer Hi-Bred, now Corteva. I grew up with a passion for Agriculture, even though I was not raised on a farm, so not sure exactly where that came from, but I always had an interest in the farm. I worked on different operations while attending school, both cash crop and livestock and then pursued a diploma in Ag. Later on, I went on to get my degree in Ag Business and, while working full time at Pioneer, obtained a Grad diploma in Seed Science.
I like to fish and hunt when I can find the time to do so. One of my hobbies is collecting miniature farm die-cast models. I started doing it as a kid and never really stopped. I enjoy seeing what there is new at the Farm Toy Shows.
One other thing I started doing this past year is teaching farmers about pesticide safety by teaching the Grower Pesticide Safety Course. One of the best things about doing this is the interactions I get to have with farmers hearing about their operations and helping them make pesticide applications safer for them and their workers. I currently hold an Ag Exterminator license and previously ran a commercial sprayer at a previous job, so that experience really helps when teaching the course.
Community involvement: clubs, organizations, volunteer, etc.: I have been involved in a few different clubs; not sure if you want to start at the beginning, but I was in both Beavers and Scouts growing up as a kid, as well as was in the 4H club. While in Chatham-Kent, I was a member of the Havoc Rugby Club for some time and also was involved with Junior Farmers. Another organization I have been involved with; we have not done a lot of tours since Covid, mind you, but I am a member of the South West Ag professionals Group.
Past political or other experience you feel may be beneficial? To be honest, I really don’t have any past political experience, but I don’t see that as a flaw. I see that as an opportunity to go into a position like this open-mindedly and free from bias.
Why have you decided to run for a position in the upcoming election? Or, if you are already on council, why do you want to be re-elected? I think the best quote I have as to why I decided to run is, “I can do better.” I think there are issues and concerns raised by citizens that go unheard and fall on deaf ears, and there seems to be a consensus that issues are being ignored, and I want to change that belief. I want people to be able to trust in their councillors that they will make the best decisions possible for the municipality and the citizens that reside in it, so I am running to help turn the current consensus around and to gain the trust back from the people.
What was the one issue that prompted you to enter? Well, what prompted me to enter was the new development that was proposed for Ridgetown. It was not that it was an issue that I was for or against the development that prompted me to enter, but the fact that when we had concerned citizens, and we got together as a community to talk about it, not one of our own councillors showed up and in fact, a councillor from another ward actually came. So that really prompted me to think I could do better, so that’s what made me decide to enter as a candidate and the fact that I am really hoping that I can make a difference in the community by taking this position.
What are the top three issues facing Ward 3? The wood lot protection system issue needs to be addressed. Aging infrastructure needs to be addressed the storm drain system, particularly in Ridgetown attracting new business.
If you could change one thing in Ward 3, what would it be and why? Well, the water tower in Ridgetown definitely needs some TLC. I mean, we spent a large sum of money re-doing the Blenheim water tower; it’s time ours gets looked at, and I am told due to the stage it’s currently in, it cannot even be used to its full potential due to the shape it’s in. So not only does giving the water tower attention help the town from an aesthetic point of view when it’s one of the first things you see when coming into town, but it also helps to address some of the infrastructure issues we need to address as well.
What do you believe to be the one most pressing concern to the business community in rural Chatham-Kent? Well, if we are talking rural Chatham-Kent, the most pressing concern at the moment is the Clear-Cutting by-law getting addressed. The way I see it, farming is a lifestyle, one that is in your blood, but it’s also a business, and this issue not being addressed is affecting their businesses, so we as a community and as a council need to get together to figure it out and come up with a mutual solution to the issue.
Do you feel it is important to keep facilities such as the library, municipal offices and arena available in rural areas? Yes, I think it’s important for a couple of reasons. For one, there are a number of people in our rural communicates that are not comfortable with the online world and a number that don’t drive either, so keeping these facilities open allows them to still have access to their services where many would have no access at all if you take it away. Another reason for keeping these facilities open is to attract new development. It’s going to be a lot harder to attract new development and new business if these services are not available. They will just look elsewhere, and we will lose out on potential growth by taking these services away.
What do you hope to accomplish as a council member? What I hope to accomplish is to be able to be the voice for citizens. I mean, that is a big part of this role, representing the public and considering the well-being and interests of the municipality. I hope to make sure that the decisions that we make as council align with the interests of both the community itself from an operations standpoint and also the interests of the people.