Some residents of Gananoque are concerned about what may happen to current users who rent space in the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and T.L.T.I Recreation Centre if the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club does in fact move there from the former Kinsmen Building.
However, no final decisions have been made and council is expected to tackle the matter at the only council meeting of the month, on July 18.
In May, Gananoque’s chief administrative officer was given the green light by council to draft a six-month extension to the lease agreement with the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club to allow them to stay at the former Kinsmen Building until Dec. 31.
Staff was also directed to spend up to $3,000 to hire an engineer to determine if the second floor of the arena can carry the weight of the boxing club’s equipment.
At the May 2 council meeting, council directed staff to bring forward a lease agreement for the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club at the former Kinsmen Building using progressive rental increases.
After the meeting, Adam Funnell, head coach and board member of the TIYBC, emailed the town’s CAO to express the club’s interest in renting the space on the second floor of the Lou Jeffries Arena, indicating that the boxing club will no longer be able to afford rent at the Kinsmen building in the coming months and is hoping for an alternative.
The club requested to move at the end of the current lease – July 1 or anytime thereafter. It requested the same price per square foot of $4.95 plus HST.
“We’re getting some good feedback from the community around not wanting to lose the Lou Jeffries upstairs as a community centre,” said Coun. David Osmond.
“This is just council exploring ideas. I know some people are upset around the concept, but we have to be able to explore ideas so we can scratch them off the list. You’re not going to get to a good idea until you maybe go through some other ones that don’t work out.”
It's difficult to predict what will happen to the community groups who currently use the Lou Jeffries Recreation Centre for a variety of activities – birthday parties, bridal showers, Probus meetings, tournament support, skate club end-of-year banquet, yoga, seniors' fitness classes, ability dogs Canada, licensed events, Girls’ Inc. camp, etc., if the boxing club moves in, Osmond said.
"If the Kinsmen building gets sold and that’s the direction council decides to go in, then it sells, it may go to someone who wants to keep the boxing club there," said Osmond. "We can’t control that. There have been some rumblings around town that that may be a possibility and we hope so, but it’s not town council’s responsibility to find a place for every organization that allows them to be sustainable, but we can try to help, and that’s all we’re trying to do is to explore some options."
Another alternative being explored is other buildings in the community.
"It's one of those situations where it’s hard to please everybody," said Osmond. "
"There is no shortage of brick-and-mortar space in Gananoque, in my opinion. It’s not all necessarily town-owned but we’ve got some amazing community partners that have space for other activities as well and we want to try to co-ordinate them and get them involved as well because some of them can benefit from some traffic as well."
Since 2016, various councils have considered the future of the Kinsmen Building since it was given to the town.
"We’ve been kicking the Kinsmen can for several years," Osmond said. "I think it even started prior to my last term, so hopefully we’re getting to a point where a final decision can be made. Some won’t like it, some will like it, but we have to make a decision to find out where we’re going to go. Maybe we realize the upstairs at the Lou Jeffries (arena) is now the only community space. What can we do to make sure it’s better utilized and generates more revenue? We have to maintain that building and we don’t want it to be so ice-dependent as much as it is right now.”
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)