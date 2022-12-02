Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — In a long, drawn-out process that has gone on for over five years, progress is being made on the channelization of the Highway 130/Twin City Crossroad/Arthur Street intersection in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.
Oliver Paipoonge administration met with Ministry of Transportation Ontario officials on Nov. 16 where the MTO presented their design for the intersection project.
The design featured right-turn channels onto Twin City Crossroad, Highway 130 W, Highway 130 S and Arthur Street with islands for each quadrant in between the intersection lanes and the right-turn channels.
At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, Oliver Paipoonge chief administrative officer/clerk Wayne Hanchard was given approval by council to provide comments to the MTO on its design.
Hanchard did not return multiple phone calls and an email by press time on Thursday.
The proposal for a design change to the intersection came about when two Thunder Bay residents riding a motorcycle westbound on Arthur Street were killed in a collision with a pickup truck that was travelling north through the Arthur Street/Highway 130 crossing in August of 2017.
The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge has been working on getting the intersection improved by MTO since the accident, exchanging many letters and emails with MTO and/or its consultants as well as meetings including deputations at Association of Municipalities of Ontario and Rural Ontario Municipal Association conferences.
In the fall of 2017, MTO established that traffic volumes warranted traffic control measures at the intersection.
A 2018 traffic impact study determined there would be even more pressure on the intersection in the future due to development. Initially either traffic control lights or a roundabout were proposed, but eventually the roundabout option was dropped.
Oliver Paipoonge administration suggested speed limits be reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h at the east-west stretch of the intersection to reduce the impacts of traffic control measures on entrances and limit land expropriation, but MTO rejected the speed limit reduction.
At the MTO deputation meeting at the AMO conference in mid-August, MTO officials said changes had been made to the June 2022 intersection design that administration discussed with MTO’s consultant.
Prior to the 2022 AMO conference, a local MTO official had contacted Oliver Paipoonge administration to have a meeting concerning intersection design.
Due to the project effecting Oliver Paipoonge’s financial contribution as far as municipal infrastructure was concerned as well as the municipality’s plan to rehabilitate Twin City Crossroad, it would affect the municipality’s 2023 budget.
Oliver Paipoonge administration is seeking to connect both projects, according to the corporate report presented to council on Wednesday.
The corporate report also stated, “despite numerous emails and calls to MTO since August 2022 including the attached letter to (Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney) dated Oct. 12, a meeting with MTO on the intersection design did not occur until Nov. 16.”
At the Nov. 16 meeting with MTO officials, Oliver Paipoonge administration once again asked for speed limits to be reduced on the east-west stretch of roads leading to the intersection as well as a time frame for when the project would be completed.
The Oliver Paipoonge contingent was told by MTO officials that preliminary work like expropriations would start in 2023, while one MTO official said it is unlikely the project will be constructed in 2023 and that 2024 is the likely time frame, according to the corporate report presented to council on Wednesday.
A phone call to MTO’s development proposals department was not returned by press time Thursday.