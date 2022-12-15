Public intoxication, aggressive behaviour, vandalism and even being forced to clean up human waste.
Those are just some of the issues business owners in Thompson say they continue to deal with on a daily basis, and some worry that if those problems don’t get fixed, businesses in the city will be forced to close up shop for good.
“Business owners are telling me they are at their breaking point,” Volker Beckmann, a long-time Thompson resident, and member of the Thompson Downtown Business Association said on Thursday from his home in the northern city located more than 750 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
“There are several businesses here in Thompson that have been here for a very long time, and in some cases, decades, and some are saying, ‘we are really thinking about pulling out.’”
[caption id="attachment_706772" align="alignnone" width="1504"] Volker Beckmann, a long-time Thompson resident, and member of the Thompson Downtown Business Association, said business owners in downtown Thompson are becoming increasingly frustrated due to ongoing issues like public intoxication, aggressive behaviour, and vandalism. Handout photo[/caption]
Beckmann and a delegation from the Thompson Downtown Business Association, which is a subset of the Thompson Chamber of Commerce, appeared before Thompson city council on Dec. 5 and spoke about myriad issues they say they continue to deal with as business owners, and how those issues continue to negatively affect their businesses.
According to the delegation, the downtown core area of Thompson, where a number of businesses, retail stores and offices are located, has seen increasing issues related to homelessness, nuisance behaviours, public alcohol and drug use, and people acting aggressively with their employees and customers.
Beckmann said the issues are increasingly keeping customers away from downtown businesses because of fears for safety, and in some cases businesses are being forced to have multiple staff working at one time, because employees don’t feel safe working alone.
He added cases of vandalism and theft have become so prevalent in downtown Thompson that some business owners have said they don’t even bother calling police for certain types of incidents.
“We hear all the time from business owners that RCMP are so busy and so overwhelmed that they don’t even bother calling anymore, because it’s often more than an hour before they show up, so at that point, there isn’t much they can do, because the incident has already happened and the perpetrator is gone.”
And when there is property damage, Beckmann said some business owners have told him they don’t file insurance claims, for fear of rising insurance rates, because of the amount of claims being made.
He said in the morning employees are often forced to clean up excess litter and in many cases human waste in front of businesses.
Beckmann, who facilitated several downtown business meetings on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce before the Dec. 5 council meeting, said a survey sent to business owners found that approximately 75% of businesses deal with property damage, threats to staff and customers, and having to clean up human waste and excess litter on their properties.
The survey also showed that a majority of downtown Thompson business owners feel the situation in the city with homelessness and drug and alcohol abuse in public has worsened over the last few years.
The group said they now want city council to work with downtown business owners to find solutions to the problems they said are plaguing downtown Thompson.
“What we have going on here is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere,” Beckmann said.
He added he knows it is a “complex” issue, but said steps need to be taken to start to deal with the issues in downtown Thompson.
“The city and the RCMP are very challenged, and this is far from a simple issue and I get that,” he said.
“It’s a complex thing, but we need to move forward to find solutions and we need an action plan, because right now things are not getting better, and most believe they keep getting worse.”
The Winnipeg Sun has requested comment from Thompson Mayor Colleen Smook.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.