Douglas – The money may have flown away but a good turn by a local business means all the funds have been recovered following a freak wind tunnel which saw money raining down in Douglas with a good chunk of it going missing in the fields around the hamlet.
When Dan and Amanda Peters heard about the $650 being sucked up into the sky during a youth beach volleyball tournament in late June, they quickly decided to do something about it. “It had been a good day so we just tried to give back,” he said. “This community has been so good to us.”
The Peters donated the full $650 to beach volleyball fundraiser organizer Dave Dobson, who had earlier stated the money was to be used for prizes for the youth participating as well as sporting needs at area schools, including possibly jerseys. Making the contact with Angela McHale, they were happy to pass the money on to her for the fundraiser.
The owners of the Douglas Trading Post, the Peters are relatively newcomers to the community, having purchased the old Douglas Tavern and turning it into a store where they sell estate items, antiques and new mattresses, among other things. When she saw an article from the Leader last Wednesday about a freak windstorm in Douglas taking almost $800 into the sky during a fundraising volleyball tournament, they were moved to act quickly. The tournament is part of fundraising efforts and also fun for youth in the area. When the money was sucked into the sky, the youth, parents and volunteers scrambled to find the cash. But they only recovered about $105 and the extra $650 seemed lost forever.
“Amanda was reading it to me late at night and we wanted to help,” Mr. Peters said. “We are blessed to be in this community.”
In fact, business has been so good they are anticipating the Smiths Falls location will close and Douglas will be the main focus.
“It is five times busier than we thought it would be,” he said.
The day when they were reading about the money flying into the sky had been an especially good day in business, so it was natural to give back, he said.
“This is a kid thing and if they were looking for prizes, it is good to have something,” he said.
Mr. Peters said they enjoy being part of the community and would like to contribute more as they are able. This has been their pattern in Smiths Falls and they are still getting to know the local community and seeing where they can help, he said.
“We didn’t do it for publicity,” he said. “We would do benefit auctions in Smiths Falls and we like to help out.”
For now, they are still having a chuckle about the money flying into the sky and then raining pennies from heaven. They are glad they were able to do something to help out to make up the difference.
“And who knows, maybe some of that money is still out there,” he mused.