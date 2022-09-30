LUCKNOW – Maitland Conservation (MC) board members toured a recently completed ecological stream restoration project in Lucknow that will significantly improve the site next to the Lucknow Community Greenway Trail.
“This will be an opportunity for us as a community to showcase how partnerships and local resident action improve the well-being of our community while improving the health of our ecosystems, our people, and our wildlife,” said Erin Gouthro, MC watershed ecologist.
The property is owned by the Jakobsen family, which operates their family business (Protekta) on the site of the former Treleaven Flour Mill.
The mill, established more than 100 years ago to mill the grains from local farms, was removed after it fell out of commission due to development over the last century.
“The area along the creek became overgrown,” said Gouthro. “Some of the plants that grew up included invasive trees and more recently, the toxic giant hogweed. These plants can be harmful to humans and not used by wildlife for food or breeding.”
Gouthro added that ongoing erosion issues along the creek bank were causing it to fall into the creek, which was degrading the quality of the stream, and “the Jakobsen’s also noted that turtles were trying to lay eggs along the edges of the road and in the adjacent flower beds, causing the hatchlings and turtles to be struck and sometimes killed by traffic.”
They installed a sand pit near the back of the property to entice the turtles and provide a birthing area for the eggs but they have not seen any hatchlings yet. They hope the turtles will return when their next egg laying cycle begins.
The family approached MC in 2020 seeking help solving these ongoing problems and formed a partnership to develop a plan to improve the area for the environment and the community.
Gouthro said the partnership was created “with the significant financial and time investment of the Jakobsen family, and help of partners including the Township of Huron-Kinloss, Folmers Landscaping & Garden Centre and funding from the Province of Ontario.”
The battle against the invasive plants regrowing in the area was a big challenge, Gouthro noted. To keep the invasive plants under control, they planted a lot of grass; she explained that mowing would help.
“Planting efforts are significant and include plants uncommon and rare to Ontario,” she said.
MC highlighted three plants that they used in this project: butternut hickory, red osier dogwood, and giant lobelia.
MC’s Forest Health Study 2021-2022 showed hickory to be “historically abundant in this area.” Red osier is a common shrub along our waterways. It is important for providing cover and food, and has been used to create a naturalized erosion bench, providing multiple ecological benefits.
“Ontario has many plants that are not well known but provide a dual benefit of being beautiful and extremely beneficial to our local bugs and bees. Giant Lobelia is good example and it’s easy to grow,” states the report.
Over time the plants will provide habitat and food for local wildlife, “from insects to pollinators, frogs and fish.”
The habitat will help to shade the creek and reduce erosion; the shrubs, trees, and plants were chosen to be attractive and resilient to climate change while providing biodiversity in the watershed.
Gouthro said, “We hope our partnership will inspire local residents to plant some of these rare plants and create habitat for bees, birds and other important pollinators in their own gardens.”
The ongoing Watershed Health Assessment and Forest Health Studies are being used to find solutions for issues like this, demonstrating the MC initiatives are helping to improve the health of local water, forest, and soils.