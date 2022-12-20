Pembroke -- Leanne Summers has been building homes in Guatamala for 10 years. Her husband, Tim, for 17 years. And there’s no plan to stop building a home each year for many years to come.
The homes are built through the Houses for Homes Canada charity, a registered charity started by Beachburg couple Jeannelle Romain and Howard Winters about four years ago, she said. Previous to that it was the American From Houses to Homes charity they volunteered through.
Since there is now a registered charity, tax receipts can be issued to those who donate and those who build homes through this charity are classified as employees because they are carrying out the work stated within the mission, Ms. Summers explained.
“We fundraise, provide the money to Howard and Jeannelle, they transfer the money from Houses to Homes in Guatamala and that covers the cost of the building materials and any additional items we are purchasing for the family, and they provide us with two expert masons that assist with the house build,” she said. “Without the masons, there is no build.”
The masons are provided through the US charity, Ms. Summers said.
While it is the volunteers who build the homes, it is the Guatamalan organization that determines who the house is going to be built for, with one of the stipulations being the family must own the land, Ms. Summers said.
The homes can be built to honour someone, she said, with a plaque located on the home. Last year a home was built to remember Randy Neff, a Killaloe-area resident who worked alongside Mr. Summers, but was tragically killed in a car accident.
This year, homes were dedicated to Ted Richardson and Alex Frew, two members of the core group who started this yearly trek back in 2004 but were unable to attend this year due to health issues, Ms. Summers explained.
The Summers family became involved back in 2004 because Beachburg resident Archie Vereyken, who was Mr. Summers’ father-in-law at the time, wanted to go and was going to take his grandson, Brian Summers. Tim didn’t want his son going to a third-world country without him, so he decided to tag along.
From then on, he’s pretty much gone every year except he didn’t go in 2019 due to health problems and was advised he shouldn’t fly.
“Unfortunately, that’s the year we built the house in memory of Randy,” Ms. Summers recalled.
Due to COVID, trips to Guatamala were cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
“This year, when we went back, we actually went to see the families that we built for in 2019, and that was one of the families (in the home dedicated to Mr. Neff).
“It was wonderful to see the family has expanded. It had that little emotional tie to it for sure.”
But with the core team aging, Ms. Summers said there’s been a few hiccups with the crew.
The core team consists of Mr. Richardson, Padre (Rev.) Paul McLanaghan, Trudy Winterburn, Shirley Hill, Doug Schauer, Debora Bell, Alex Frew and Mr. and Mrs. Summers.
Another organization that is supported through this core group is Planting Seeds International, which was founded by former LaPasse residents Richard and Susan Schmaltz.
Mr. and Mrs. Summers also support a soccer program. Five years ago they were walking around Guatamala and found out about this after-school soccer program. Now when they make their yearly trip, there’s usually soccer equipment brought with them.
Ms. Summers recalled the year she was held up at knifepoint by a gang. She, along with Ms. Hill, Debbie Vanstarkenberg, Grace Collins and Doug DelaMatter were being toured around Guatamala by Shannon Moyle, co-Chief Executive Officer of Planting Seeds International.
“We were watching the kids play soccer and there was a bag full of uninflated soccer balls and jerseys and uniforms and shoes. The bag is what they were after.
“I kicked the bag towards them, and we took off,” she said. “Shirley and Debbie got their purses stolen.
“We ran and stopped at a coffee shop that Shannon knew would be a safe place. There was a guard with a machine gun, so you’d have to think it was somewhat safe.”
Planting Seeds International, of which Ms. Summers is the treasurer, provides a pre-school education program in St. Lucas, along with community and after-school programming and a safe place for children to do homework. It is in Zone 3 of Guatamala city. The city is divided into zones and this zone is known as the garbage dump zone because many families pick through recyclables from the garbage dump in order to survive.
English as a Second Language is also provided, and while on tour, they spent about an hour answering questions in Spanish that were asked in English, she said.
This trip also included a visit to the site of the Planting Seeds Community Centre, which is now under construction. Ms. Summers said the group raised funds for a workshop in the centre and it is going to be named the Randy Neff Workshop.
While trips are different each time, Ms. Summers said the building of the home is done during the week. They stay in Antigua, about an hour outside of Guatamala city, which is a real touristry area. They travel in the back of a pick-up truck to the site where they are working and remain there throughout the day. Once they return to their hotel about 5:30 p.m., “you’re basically a tourist,” she noted.
“We built two homes this year,” she said. “The house I built, with Tim and Doug Schauer, was dedicated to my stepmother, Molly Van Bavel, and the other house was dedicated to Ted and Alex. They didn’t know that. They found out when somebody posted the pictures on Friday.”
Once the home is completed on Friday, the family is presented with the keys, along with a package.
“As part of our fundraising efforts, we provide a full package deal,” Ms. Summers said. “It comes with a smokeless cookstove, which is so important because it takes a minimal amount of wood and it has a chimney, so the smoke does not stay within the houses. Otherwise they are cooking over an open flame. We also provide bunk beds and bedding, a water filter, so at least they can have potable water and then food staples each month for a year.”
Ms. Summers said there’s usually a party-like atmosphere on the Friday.
“We’ll have something like a party, with a pinata, cake and generally Ted comes around in a clown outfit and makes these crazy balloon animals for the kids, when all he can make is a flower, a dog that may look like a dog but we’re really not sure, and a sword.”
Ms. Summers said there is real poverty in Guatamala.
“There’s no electricity for many of the people. For water, you have to walk the equivalent of three blocks and fill a seven-gallon container of water.”
She is hopeful more young people will become involved in this program. They need to see that not everyone has the opportunity of playing on Ipads or computers or texting with friends.
“These kids have no idea what an Ipad is,” she said. “They’re not sitting in that chair for four hours on their phone texting or watching Youtube videos.
“You are actually entertaining yourself or your siblings or your cousins. You’re playing outside; you’re physically active.
“I think younger people should go so they can get a broader experience of what the world is like.”
To go, each person puts in a $500 donation towards the home they are building as well as their own expenses, which includes airfare and accommodation.
“We don’t stay in five-star hotels,” she said. “As long as there’s a clean bed, hot water and a place for happy hour, we’re happy.”