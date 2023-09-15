With so many other issues on people’s minds perhaps it is little wonder that International Literacy Day passed with little acclamation but coming just three days after the resumption of the school year, teachers would be forgiven if they didn’t write it in bold letters across their smart boards. Literacy, after all, is what teachers teach, but the importance of being literate can not be overstated.
International Literacy Day is an international observance, celebrated each year on September 8th. Declared by UNESCO on October 26th, 1966, at the 14th session of UNESCO's General Conference, it was celebrated for the first time in 1967. Literacy is one of the many things that is often taken for granted. Reading is essential in this modern world and trying to navigate through life without being able to read or write creates a challenging blockade to experiencing so many things. Although much progress has been made in improving literacy rates in the more than fifty years since the first International Literacy Day, illiteracy remains a global problem. There are thought to be more than 750 million adults around the world who cannot read. Illiteracy spares no nation or culture on earth including Canada.
International Literacy Day was first conceived at the “World Conference of Ministers of Education on the Eradication of Illiteracy” held in Tehran, Iran in 1965. The following year UNESCO declared September 8 as International Literacy Day, with the primary purpose being “…to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.” One year later, countries around the globe accepted the challenge of ending illiteracy by participating in the first International Literacy Day. (https://nationaltoday.com/international-literacy-day/#statistics) Alas, here we are nearly sixty years later and the grand plan to end illiteracy, like the grand plan to end child poverty, still eludes the planners. Some would argue that to solve one, the other must be solved.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines literacy as “the quality or state of being literate: educated…able to read and write.” Because you are able to read this post and no doubt spend a lot of time reading online, it may seem incredulous to learn there are people living and working in your own community who not only cannot read this post, but are unable to read a book, a restaurant menu, a road sign, a voting ballot, an instruction manual, a prescription bottle label, or a cereal box. International Literacy Day is meant to bring ownership of the challenges of illiteracy back home to local communities where literacy begins, one person at a time.
On International Literacy Day, organizations and individuals are encouraged to take charge and use their literacy to encourage and assist those who are facing difficulties in how to read and write. Students and employed people can volunteer to tutor children in the community, books can be donated to libraries, or a student’s tuition and learning in a less affluent country can be sponsored to launch their life-long success. However, International Literacy Day needs to remind people that illiteracy is not just a Third World issue, it affects people the world over. In North America, studies have shown that 75 percent of children who fall behind in reading by the age of nine, will struggle to read for the rest of their lives.
Institutions and government- and international organizations campaign for literacy at the grassroots level, as well as, host think tanks and discussion forums to strategize and implement the best policies for the eradication of illiteracy. They also host fundraisers for the cause. A theme is set for International Literacy Day every year, which is used as a way to build awareness around specific issues.
The Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) is an “international assessment of the foundational information-processing skills required to participate in the social and economic life of advanced economies in the 21st century”. (https://www.piaac.ca/) The assessment is carried out through in-home interviews by Statistics Canada, with over 27,000 adults in the 16 to 65 age group. The sampling group is selected to provide statistically reliable results for each province and territory as well as the country. PIAAC states that Indigenous peoples, immigrants, and official-language minority populations were oversampled in the survey to provide more detailed information about these groups. However, the description of the PIAAC data sources and methodology found on the Statistics Canada website indicate that the target group excludes many who could be expected to experience struggles with literacy because of historically low incomes and lower levels of completed education.
Excluded from the survey's coverage are: "persons living on reserves and other Aboriginal settlements, full-time members of the Canadian Forces living on military bases, residents of some sparsely populated areas, and the institutionalized population. Once combined, these exclusions represent less than 2% of the whole population of Canadian adults aged 16 to 65 years old and therefore respect the survey's international requirements."
In other words, the results could very well be seen as skewed, and overall literacy rates are lower than reported. The data from the PIAAC survey that was to have been completed by June 2023 is not yet available and the most recent data is 10 years old, still, that data showed nearly 50 percent of Canadian adults’ literacy skills are below a high school level, and one in five struggles with the most basic literacy skills.
The Saskatchewan Literacy Network (SLN) is a community-based non-profit organization that has promoted and supported literacy within Saskatchewan since 1989. The SLN staff is a team of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals, who work together, along with their partners, to build literacy and essential skills in the province, at home, at work, and in the community. Family Literacy Hubs work with schools, libraries, and communities to provide family literacy programs, services, and support for families. Family literacy programs give opportunities to learn about: the importance of language, literacy, and reading; the role that family members can play in the literacy development of their children; interactive literacy activities that support a child's literacy development at home and in school; and how to access learning resources through the library or their community.
SLN’s Adult Basic Education-Essential Skills for the Workplace (ABE-ESWP) programs, also funded by the Government of Saskatchewan, Ministry of the Economy, focus on providing adult learners with enhanced literacy, using the Saskatchewan Adult Literacy Benchmarks Levels 1 and 2, and incorporating employment information and readiness (including work placements). The programs assist participants in entering the workforce. The nine skills considered essential by Employment and Social Development Canada include reading, writing, document use, numeracy, computer use, thinking, oral communication, working with others, and continuous learning. Essential skills are defined as those that are needed for work, learning, and life; are the foundation for learning all other skills; or help people evolve with their jobs and adapt to workplace change. A strong foundation built upon these skills allows individuals to succeed at home, at work, and in the community. (https://saskliteracy.ca/)
Literacy and education, learning and adaptation are important for an individual to grow, and for a country to progress. International Literacy Day is a reason to pause and be thankful for parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers, and others who invested time when we were young to help us learn to read and write, Horizon School Division posted on their website, “…let’s celebrate the joy of getting lost in a story, the excitement of discovering new ideas, and the endless possibilities that literacy affords us.”