The deadline to file a document requesting an extension of the deadline for submission of Indian Day School settlement documents is coming quickly.
The deadline to file the document – which must be signed, scanned and filed by midnight Pacific time (3 am EST) tomorrow night is about 40 hours away, said Indian Day School settlement advisor Louise Mayo. That’s the bad news.
The good news? It’s a fairly simple process and Mayo is here to help.
“It doesn’t take that long and people can get in contact with me and I’m more than happy to help them,” she said, adding she was working on four different cases Monday afternoon alone.
Anyone who went to school in Kahnawake between 1920 and 1988 is eligible for compensation, as well as the estates of people who died on or after July 31, 2007.
Of the roughly 5,000 eligible claimants who attended school in the community in those years, Mayo learned recently that 94 percent of them have filed claims. Most of the other 500 eligible claimants reside outside of the community, but a few holdouts still remain in Kahnawake.
“I’m in touch with a few folks who have decided – for whatever reason that is important to them – that they will not sign anything and send it in and that’s their decision,” Mayo said. “But we are hoping to get to 95 percent, so I know there are a few stragglers left and we are hoping everyone who is eligible will try and do so.”
Claimants who would like to submit their documentation can do so by visiting https://indiandayschools.com/en/wp-content/uploads\IDS-Deadline-Extension-Request-Form-EN.pdf and printing the document.
Mayo said she is available at her home until 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night to help anyone who needs help with the form.
“You don’t need to have all your documents, but you do need to file the deadline extension request form. We can work around the rest, possibly citing undue hardship, especially in the case of some community members that may have passed away, but the deadline extension form has to go in,” she said.
Mayo can be reached most of the day at 514-793-0662 or by email at louise.mayo@mck.ca.
In addition, Mayo will be available to community members after the deadline to help with missing information or reconsideration of an application that may have been classified at a lower level of compensation that would be justified.
“We very strongly urge people to apply for reconsideration,” Mayo said, adding she has had some success in helping claimants get their claims reconsidered. “I’m looking forward to continuing to help community members with their missing information, even after the deadline.”