Brock council has approved the installation of speed humps on various township streets to enhance safety and traffic management.
The 2023 capital budget included $250,000 for the project, and the winning bid, submitted by Tri Son Contracting Inc., came in at $246,717, lower than expected.
However, Ward 1 Coun. Peter Frank raised concerns about the limitations of the original proposal as “it’s only going to go to certain houses (and) won't go past the field.”
Frank’s proposed amendment aimed at including additional speed humps placed between Nancy and Patricia avenues in Beaverton if any contract budget is available after completion of the original plan.
Paul Lagrandeur, the director of public works, supported the idea, saying, “I'd like to make sure we stick to the plan first and if we have time and available money, (then) by all means we can entertain it.”
“I'm glad we're actually dealing with this now,” Frank said. “We're not going to do it all in one year … But the high traffic areas (should be prioritized).”
The discussion between the councillors also highlighted the potential need for more speed humps in the future, given the success of the program and the likelihood of increased demand from residents. Regional Coun. Michael Jubb stressed managing future requests carefully, ensuring a fair and systematic approach to selecting locations.
In Sunderland, there are four speed humps planned for Albert Street South, positioned north of the school entrance and south of Rennie Street. Similarly, in Cannington, Albert Street will have four speed humps, located north and south of Park Street. In Beaverton, four speed humps are set to be installed in the area of 96 and 132 Simcoe St., leading toward the harbour. Additionally, Beaverton will see six speed humps, placed in the vicinity of 550, 612, and 671 Main St. E.