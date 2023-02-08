Renfrew -- Although the role of volunteers and appreciation of athletic skill were highlighted throughout the opening ceremonies of this year’s Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew, the real topic that dominated the 60-minute ceremony was the sudden windy whiteout that came blasting through Ma-Te-Way Park and for a while made it almost impossible to find the main stage.
The sudden and blinding 20-minute whiteout that came crashing through the staging area Thursday evening was not enough to dampen the enthusiasm of over 1,000 young athletes and visitors who gathered in the windy and bone-chilling -25 degree weather to officially kick off this year’s Ontario Winter Games.
Scheduled to begin their parade towards the stage at 6:30 p.m., the athletes waited in the blinding snow and were finally given the green light to begin their march just before 7 p.m. As the flag bearers led the way, some had trouble holding on to the flags, as gusting winds were at times in in excess of 50/km, but they made their way despite the conditions.
As they marched from the main arena, they were followed in by PACHI, official mascot and head cheerleader of Games Ontario events. Behind PACHI were hundreds of athletes, many with their heads down to avoid the blinding snow and among them were some who will be competing in the first of two weekends at various locations throughout the county.
Long Road To County Games
Just add the whiteout to the list of unforeseen challenges the Renfrew County Ontario Winter Games committee has overcome in the last two years to stage the bi-annual sporting event that features some of the best amateur athletes from all parts of Ontario.
When the county secured the bid in 2021, it moved forward with the intent of hosting the venue in February and March 2022, thereby keeping the event on its normal bi-annual rotation. However, with the effects of the COVID pandemic still present, Games Chair Peter Emon and his committee pulled the plug and postponed it until February, 2023.
That postponement resulted in many of the hundreds of volunteers who originally committed to helping out not being available for the revised schedule. However, despite that setback and others, the committee were able to recruit close to 1,000 volunteers for the 2023 event. Cindy Burwell, the Games general manager, said it was all worth it in the end.
“We had to live through COVID and we lost some events at Calabogie Ski Hill due to the fire to their snowmaking equipment,” she said. “Then we had a minor scare with a rink shutting down in Arnprior. Then the extreme cold, but we got through it and it says a lot about the athletes and our volunteers.”
When the two emcees, Renfrew Collegiate Institute students Sam Buxton and Elizabeth Inglis, took to the stage shortly after 7 o’clock, they introduced Irvin Sarazin, an Elder from Algonquins of Pikwakanagan who led a smudging ceremony to recognize the Games were being held on unceded Algonquin territory.
One of the biggest ovations from the crowd came when local MPP John Yakabuski (Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke) came on stage with three-time Olympian and holder of the fastest 800-metre race in Canadian history, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Eganville. Ms. Bishop-Nriagu is the official Ambassador of this year’s games.
Mr. Yakabuski could not help but let out a mighty laugh when he took the microphone
“I was told by Warden Peter Emon, who is Chair of the Games, that this is going to be a memorable evening…well, he wasn’t kidding, was he?” he said. “Nobody who is here will ever forget the weather that came through to start this ceremony. Although the work started a couple of years ago and then like so many things, it got sidetracked by the COVID pandemic. But it didn’t stop the work. They started over and I just want to thank the efforts of Peter Emon and all those who made sure the games went on.”
He was about to leave the stage when he ran back to the podium and apologized to Ms. Bishop-Nriagu for interrupting as he once again held the microphone to say one last thing.
“I forgot to do the one thing I was asked to do,” he exclaimed. “I declare the 2023 Ontario Winter Games officially open.”
As he left the podium to the sound of cheers coming from the spectators, Ms. Bishop-Nriagu spoke of growing up in Renfrew County and running one of her very first competitive races on the trails behind the main stage.
“I was born and raised here just down the road in Eganville and I ran down this hill and got my first taste of cross-country running,” she said. “I congratulate you all for making it here and you will create memories that last a lifetime.”
She shared her personal experiences of competitive sports and reminded the young athletes that winning does not always mean coming home with a medal.
“I want to leave you all with a little piece of advice that took me three Olympic Games and 13 years to figure it out,” she said. “Winning isn’t normal. I have had my share of wins and losses. In 2016, my goal at the Rio Olympics was a medal, of any colour, and I would have had myself a winning Olympics. I finished fourth. Was I upset? Yes, very much. Did I reach my goal? No I didn’t. But did I have a winning performance? Hell Yes I did!
“After the shock wore off that I finished fourth and didn’t win a medal and wiped my tears away and I stiffed up my broken heart, I realized I couldn’t have run any faster on that day. I couldn’t have been a better athlete on that day. Not only did I run the fastest time in my life, but I ran the fastest time in Canadian history. All this to say that winning doesn’t have to mean first place. It is not always winning a medal. But if you put your best performance out there on that day, then that is a win.”
Peter Emon, Warden of Renfrew County and Chair of this year’s Games, brought words of encouragement from all of Renfrew County.
“We are here to help you and we want you to consider this your second home and take from us some comfort, some support and know that we want you to be successful,” he said. “We know it was a lot of work to get here; it was a lot of work for your coaches, your families and parents and we applaud you for that. Now we turn the games over to you. These are your games and we want you to make these the best games ever.”
Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Chief Wendy Jocko welcomed the athletes and encouraged them to learn more about the history of the area they are visiting and understand the role the Algonquin people played to help shape the land.
“It is a great honour to welcome you to Algonquin territory which has been blessed by the Creator with many gifts,” Chief Jocko said. “Renfrew County is a beautiful part of Algonquin territory that is filled with a rich history and vibrant culture and contagious community spirit and exciting opportunities. These games highlight the connection between sport, physical wellness and culture. We offer our prayers, tobacco and our hearts. Miigwetch, thank you and Merci Beaucoup.”
A video message sent from the Office of the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario was played on a large screen and she praised the young athletes for their efforts to reach this milestone.
“I salute the athletes for pursuing your dreams and never giving up,” she said. “The people of Ontario are so proud of you and can’t wait to see you in action. I wish you all the best of luck and remember this moment for you shall be creating your own wonderful memories.”
Colonel Jason Guiney, Commander of the 4th Canadian Division Support Group (4 CDSG) at Garrison Petawawa, brought greetings from the 4,700 soldiers based in Petawawa.
“We are from Base Petawawa and it is our honour to be hosting you for a couple of days and it is an honour to have some of Ontario’s finest athletes here,” he said. “Over the next couple of days you are going to see the army lifestyle and, most of all, you are going to have a chance to take part in some great competition. So to all the competitors, we salute you.”
Although the sudden whiteout and strong winds forced the cancellation of a fireworks finale, there was a fire of another kind when Paralympian Todd Nicholson of Arnprior and Regyna Armonas of Renfrew carried the ceremonial torch and lit the cauldron at the Opening Ceremonies.
Mr. Nicholson took part in the Ontario Winter Games prior to a car accident that left him paralyzed but he went on to represent Canada as a Paralympian and captained the Canadian squad to a gold medal in 2006. Ms. Armonas won a gold medal in volleyball at the 1974 Ontario Winter Games and was a member of the Canadian Olympic Team at the 1976 Games held in Montreal.
The Ontario Winter Games will also have a second opening ceremonies on February 9th at Ma-Te-Way in Renfrew and organizers are hoping for better weather. The second weekend of competitions from February 9th to February 12th will feature alpine skiing, para alpine skiing, kickboxing, sledge hockey, squash, wushu, bowling, biathlon, cross country skiing, para nordic skiing, wrestling and weightlifting.