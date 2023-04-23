Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools will receive nearly $1.7 million for next school year out of the B.C. government’s recently announced feeding futures fund for school food programs.
The province is allocating $70.5 million to school districts in 2023-24, the first of its three-year $214 million feeding futures fund meant for school districts to create or expand local food programs in schools. Funds can be used for purchasing food and hiring meal and snack coordinators, according to a news release on the announcement.
The province said the Ministry of Education and Child Care will work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food to incorporate the government’s Feed BC initiative into school food programs, which works to increase B.C.-grown food in hospitals, residential care facilities, public post-secondary institutions and other government-supported facilities.
School meals and snacks are provided to some students in NLPS in coordination with non-profit partners like Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation and People for a Healthy Community in the case of Gabriola Elementary School. NLPS Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh said staff are currently reviewing the district’s food programs when it comes to internal staffing, external partners and infrastructure needs. “Internal discussions have begun with respect to the [feeding futures] funding including reallocating funding to current supports as well as expanding our services.”
A staff report is expected to go to the board of trustees in May. Walsh said he foresees a “multi-pronged approach that will likely continue to be a mixture of internal staff and external partners to ensure that the funding has the best impact for our students.”