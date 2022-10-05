ST. MARY’S – Historic Sherbrooke Village’s clean up after Fiona continues as staff and members of the community pitch in to bring the living museum back to shape.
“Damage is moderate,” said Executive Director York Lethbridge. “We lost about two dozen trees across our main site, with many others along the banks of the St Mary’s River. We are working with government partners, including our own staff who have appropriate equipment, and licensed arborists.”
Although leaks will have to be plugged and a few roofs will need new shingles, he said it’s too early to assesses the cost of repairs. “We won’t know until cleanup is complete. We have had some interest from the community in contributing trees to replant where needed. As a provincial site, everyone’s safety is our top priority in this process.”