The Halton Police have taken action against three individuals, one of whom hails from Milton, charging them with offences related to impaired driving following separate incidents on September 2, 2023.
The first incident occurred when Halton Police officers swiftly responded to a single motor vehicle collision near Bridge Road and Fourth Line in Oakville. After a comprehensive investigation, Edwin Coto, a 30-year-old resident of Hamilton, was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.
On the same day, in a separate encounter, the police officers conducted a traffic stop near Queen Street and Churchill Road in Halton Hills. Following an investigation, Sean McMullen, a 66-year-old resident of Erin, faced charges of operation while impaired and having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams within two hours.
Simultaneously, another incident unfolded when Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint near Park Avenue and Charles Street in Halton Hills. Subsequently, Jaime Howlett, a 46-year-old resident of Milton, was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams within two hours.
All three individuals charged in these incidents will face the legal consequences of their alleged actions, with court proceedings forthcoming.