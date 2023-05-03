Ukrainian newcomers Tetiana Popil and Arsen Senyshyn arrived in Woodstock, N.B on Tuesday evening, May 2, on one of many stops on a cross-country bike ride they call "United for Ukraine," and inspired by a Canadian icon, Terry Fox.
Senyshyn said he learned about Fox and his Marathon of Hope at school in Ukraine. He and Popil learned more about the Canadian hero after they arrived in Halifax in June 2022.
The welcome they received upon arriving in Canada after fleeing the homeland just before the Russian invasion and their growing knowledge of Terry Fox sparked a desire to take on their own challenge.
"We are grateful for the opportunities Canada has given us in our short time here. When we learned about Terry Fox, it made us think about how we are all fighting a battle, but through that, there are still ways to support those less fortunate than us," says Senyshyn. "We know we've been through a lot, but there are people back home that are facing harder circumstances, which is why we want to cycle across Canada to raise funds and awareness to support people in our country."
With the help of their host, Sheila Boucher, who took them in when they arrived in Halifax, and others, Popil and Senyshyn decided to take on the coast-to-coast challenge.
The couple hoped to begin the cross-country trek on April 12, the date Fox started the Marathon of Hope, but weather and preparations delayed their start until April 22. A group of local Ukrainian families welcomed the cyclists to Woodstock on May 2.
Serhii Makohoniuk was among those at the Woodstock Baptist Church to greet Popil and Senyshyn.
He said Woodstock, like hundreds of communities in every Canadian province, is home to numerous Ukrainian families. They and other Canadians are ready to welcome the adventurous couple heading west to B.C.
While Senyshyn and Popil are equipped to camp along the way, they accepted the invitation from Matthew Weir of Jolly Farmers and his Ukrainian wife Iryna to spend their night in Woodstock as overnight guests.
Senyshyn, who converses in English well, studied the language in school, but they improved through lessons as they settled into Canadian life while working full-time in Halifax.
Popil said she worked at the Barrington Hotel, while Senyshyn worked at One Shot Parking Solutions.
In Ukraine, 22-year-old Senyshyn worked as a police officer, and 19-year-old Popil was in marketing.
Both lived in the picturesque Zalishchyky, a small town of approximately 10,000 people in western Ukraine. Their families live only a few kilometres from each other.
As war rages throughout the country, the couple said Zalishchyky escaped most of the carnage to date.
"It's safe, but you never know," Senyshyn said
Popil said a bomb fell near her grandmother's home recently.
Senyshyn said they left their home one month before the war began.
While he could return to Ukraine, he could no longer leave it.
He said the couple talks to family in Ukraine daily.
"Every day at 3 p.m.," he said. "That's 9 p.m. there."
Senyshyn and Popil said they saved money for the cross-country tour, and over the past three months, they started gathering the cycling and camping equipment needed for the estimated three-and-a-half-month trek.
Popil said Paul Rogers of Long Alley Bicycles of Halifax generously donated the bikes.
Senyshyn expressed appreciation for support, giving special mention to their host Boucher.
"Without her, we can't do this," he said.
Popil and Senyshyn spent six months physically training for the gruelling trip, but neither are experienced cyclists.
Both said their sore legs tell the tale of their trip through Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to Woodstock. Senyshyn is confident the pain will disappear as they get used to the daily routine.
He said other than Google Maps steering them in the wrong direction at one point, the early part of the trip went well. He said they had only camped twice to date, noting they plan to pitch their tents along the roadside near gas stations and truck stops.
Senyshyn said their route sticks mainly to the Trans Canada Highway. Since they're heading west, he realizes they will ride into the wind rather than having it at their back.
He said high winds and heavy rains provide the most significant weather-related issues. He said the recent cool weather had not been a problem. The couple is ready for everything from severe storms to blistering hot days on their cross-country ride.
Senyshyn said they want to average close to 100 km per day.
The couple, travelling without a support team, said they would donate funds raised through "United for Ukraine" to three causes, including "Unbroken," a hospital program providing wounded soldiers with prosthetics and rehabilitation.
Some funds will support "Unbroken Mothers" to assist women and children in Ukraine with psychotherapy and treatment for PTSD,
The third recipient is "Souls Harbour Rescue Mission," a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Halifax.
"We know Canadians are caring and generous people," says Popil. "We have personally felt that, and we hope that you'll feel inspired by our story and our desire to give back because of the generosity and opportunity we have experienced in our new home."
Supporters can donate to the United for Ukraine journey at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7qsxv-united-for-ukraine or arsenandtetianacycle@gmail.com
Follow their progress on social media:
Instagram: @dta_forever
Tiktok @united_for_ukraine
Youtube @UnitedForUkraine