When beader Myrna Gabriel received her package of dentalium shells – slender, white, tooth-shaped shells – she wasn’t exactly sure what to make of them.
But the pieces slowly fell into place when she was asked by Kelly Tolley to make hair ties for her daughter Wahianonron Nelson as part of her regalia, as Nelson wanted to dance at the annual Akwesasne Pow-Wow on September 9-10.
Gabriel decided to pair them with yellow leather strapping and glass beads already in her kit. “Everything just all tied in,” she said.
Although this piece of regalia was a first for Gabriel, she’s no stranger to beading.
She grew up watching her mom, Linda Tsoieon Gabriel – she remembers particularly her raised beadwork on leather jackets and loom work.
Eventually her mom taught her. “That kind of kept me distracted. It kept me busy. It kept me from poking my hands in her work,” Myrna laughed, remembering how eager she was to learn, dabbling with her mom’s projects whenever she’d leave them lying around.
Myrna picked up beadwork herself and centred her work around earrings. But as she juggled her studies, work, and motherhood, beading took a backseat for decades. That was until the pandemic freed up her time again.
She now operates under Myrna’s Beaded Bling, a side hustle that’s become her creative outlet. It just so happened that Kelly’s request coincided with her week off work, and taking on the project was a no-brainer.
“The gratification I get out of it is just knowing that I’m helping them feel better, be better, about who they are, and what they’re going to be going about doing that day,” she said.
The yellow and burgundy of the hair ties blended seamlessly with the rest of Nelson’s ensemble: a red shawl and burgundy bib with gold-tone fringe paired with a charcoal dress, and a pair of leggings, all of which was sewn by Tess Lalonde.
Lalonde too got her start from her mother, who was a seamstress. She launched Tess Sewing Studio in 2015, two years after moving back to Kanesatake.
Now, sewing has become a side gig that allows her to take on projects whenever she has some time on her hands.
When working on regalia, her favourite part is the collaborative aspect of the process. “I like when the people participate because they choose all the decorations. So they’re putting themselves in it too,” said Lalonde, adding that, a few generations back, those wearing the regalia would make it themselves. It’s a process that would take a year to complete, or more, she said.
From the fabric down to the ribbons, feathers, fringes, each element involves a series of decisions that go into making the regalia.
All of the efforts that went into piecing together Wahianonron’s regalia meant a lot to her father, Jeffrey Nelson, who attended the powwow in Akwesasne as well.
“It was fantastic,” said Jeffrey of Myrna and Lalonde’s eagerness to put together the regalia in just a couple of short weeks. “I’m much appreciative of that,” he said.
It all paid off when he watched Wahianonron dance.
“She loves to dance. It’s not something she does all the time, she just loves to do it,” said Jeffrey of his daughter, who participated in the competitive category for the first time this year.
She was up against seasoned veterans in the 14-to-17-year-old category, noted Jeffrey. Watching his daughter dance is something he has trouble putting into words, he said.
“It’s amazing, I absolutely love it. It just melts my heart. It’s incredible. I can't even describe the feeling.”