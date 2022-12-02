ATWOOD – Atwood was the place to be last Friday night, as many turned out for the Santa Claus Parade and the Light The Park festivities that took place in the town.
The Atwood Lions hosted the event on Nov. 25, which consisted of many activities for friends and families to delight in. It began with a craft show at the Elma Memorial Community Centre starting at 5 p.m., where 25 local vendors sold their goods to holiday shoppers. There was a wide array of selection, from home decor, to clothing and blankets. The Santa Claus Parade began at 7 p.m. and travelled from the Atwood Fire Hall down Main Street (Highway 23). Following the conclusion of the parade, attendees were invited to the Atwood Lions Park for the Light the Park portion of the evening. This included the lighting of the park, where thousands of lights were strung around the park’s trees, and were all sponsored by local businesses.
“Light the Park brightens the holiday season with the installation of Christmas lights throughout the Atwood Lions Park,” stated the Atwood Lions’ website.
The ice rink hosted a plethora of activities for kids. There were photos with the one-and-only Saint Nick as well as a bouncy castle, giant board games and plasma cars. Free chili and hot chocolate were available to warm those who braved the cold to attend. There was a fantastic turn out and holiday cheer was in no short supply at this year’s Light the Park.