A local woman has partnered with Come Together CK to honour National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Also known as Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30 is National Truth and Reconciliation Day. It is a day to honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not. While many Canadians across the country wear an orange shirt, many will now have pins to wear as well.
Lana Parenteau of Moraviantown, Delaware First Nation is Chatham-Kent’s Indigenous Peer Navigator. Along with the help of her granddaughter, she first started making pins a few years ago. She said she felt compelled to make even more pins last year when the 215 children were recovered at Kamloops Residential School.
Parenteau and her granddaughter started off by making 30 pins and shared them evenly at Family Services and United Way. Eventually, Brent Wilken, Executive Director with ComeTogether CK, approached her about sharing the pins.
“Our history, our present moment and these pins belong to everyone,” said Wilken.
Parenteau admitted how difficult it was to let go of the pins because of how personal the project was to her.
“I let it go. And now there are over 80,000 pins out. There are more than 5,000 pin makers. It’s all about recognizing that these pins can be worn every day. We don’t have to wear an orange shirt. We can wear these pins. We can recognize our history together. It’s our shared history. It’s not just one or the other. And then together, we can learn.”
Parenteau said she is committed to Truth and Reconciliation work because of her own personal experience and family’s experiences in Residential Schools.
“It’s our dark history,” she said. “I was taken from my home and family and adopted into a non-Indigenous family and not knowing where I was from for quite a while.”
She added she feels people need to know this part of Canadian history that was never talked about.
“I encourage everyone to understand that I am not the only person. There’s a lot of indigenous people you can go to to learn from,” she said.
According to Parenteau, the Takwihleew Orange Shirt Pins means Come Together in Lenape (Moraviantown’s language), but the pin can also have many more meanings.
“Together, we learn. We all have something to learn, so whatever the pin means to you at this moment is right,” she said.
While Parenteau said she hopes the pins can help encourage everyone to learn the history, she added it is vital everyone works together to get the truth and come to a reconciliation.
The pin creator said the pins are free and easy to get. This year, ComeTogether CK has partnered with Chatham-Kent Public Library. All 11 locations have pin-making kits available for pick up.
“The libraries across Chatham-Kent have kits. You can put together yourself, or you can do it with your family, talk about it and learn,” said Parenteau.
Pins and pin kits are also available by visiting the Community Shop at the Downtown Chatham Centre, by emailing info@cometogetherck.ca or visiting @ComeTogetherCK on Facebook.
Also supporting Parenteau’s Truth and Reconciliation efforts in Chatham-Kent is local business Planet Print. Orange shirts are available for purchase at Planet Print, located at 46B Richmond Street or the Community Shop, for $25, with proceeds going to Lana’s efforts.
“It really touches my heart when I see all these pins being worn,” said Parenteau. “It’s not just one day a year. It’s ongoing. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just thinking about forgiveness and doing it together. And that’s how we heal for truth and reconciliation.”