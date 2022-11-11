PERTH COUNTY – At the Nov. 3 meeting of Perth County council, North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg expressed his interest in seeking election for warden of the council, after current Warden and Perth South Mayor, Jim Aitcheson, expressed his desire to depart from the position.
“I have no intention of seeking the warden’s position again. Would I like to do it, sure,” stated Warden Aitcheson at the Nov. 3 meeting. Aitcheson has served as warden for three terms, and expressed his gratitude to fellow council members as well as employees across the county. “I want to say I have thoroughly enjoyed it, but that could be a bit of a stretch. It has had its share of moments in the past three years with COVID.
“It’s been a great three years! I’ve enjoyed working with you all. I’ll be coming back as Mayor of Perth South, so you’re not done with me yet,” joked Aitcheson.
The Perth County councillors all thanked Aitcheson for his time in the position.
When asked for recommendations for a new warden, the only willing candidate to come forward from council was Kasenberg.
“I too, am grateful for your service over the last three years. I’m pleased to indicate that I would be honoured to serve as warden and will allow my name to stand for that purpose,” expressed Kasenberg at the meeting.
Kasenberg later provided a comment to the Banner on his intention to seek the position.
“The county has a number of significant projects that lie ahead in 2023 and beyond, and these projects will challenge our processes yet strengthen our ability to enjoy a high quality of place and life in our county,” said Kasenberg. “We have a wonderful and diligent staff team at the county, and I have enjoyed my service with them to this point. I run an effective meeting, I enjoy meeting the many people in our communities, and I pledge, if elected as warden, to lead County council with compassion and efficiency. I have already brushed shoulders with many of the neighbouring wardens in the soon-to-be-expired term, and feel I will be a vigorous voice that helps build our future. I have a number of files that I intend to become assertive and advocate for, including affordable housing and farm property tax rates.
“We are on the verge of great things, and I will work with my colleagues to propel those across the finish line.”
Perth East Mayor and current Deputy Warden, Rhonda Ehgoetz, also expressed a mild interest in the warden position, but is not going to announce her candidacy just yet, as she still has “contemplating to do.”
The election of the warden will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the inaugural Perth County council meeting, with the position being voted on by fellow council members.