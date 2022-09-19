Anglea did not respond to all the questions asked of her, but did state the following.
Age: 55
Address: 12072 Croton Line, Croton, Ontario
Email: millsangie09@gmail.com
I’m a mother of two adult boys, have three grandchildren, and the newest grandchild is three months old. I also have two step adults, one with three children with her youngest seven months old. I have been married to Mike Richards for 10 years. We are cash crop farmers. I drive a John Deere, love gardening, and volunteer at PAWR. We host a charity jamboree every Father’s Day weekend for our community and charities. I also love to ATV and help the community volunteer in any way I can. I have no government experience. I’ve chosen to run for a trustee to be part of the community, make sure our children’s and family’s voices are heard and taken care of and support our community to support each other and listen to improve anywhere we can. I have lived in Lambton and Chatham-Kent my whole life with my children farming animals, and now I cash crop. I will always stand up for our children and families with compassion and respect.
I have volunteered at bridge, Optimist Club, volunteered at Dresden Saddle Club, and volunteered at the Kinsmen Hall in Dresden I also volunteer at pet and wildlife rescue fostering adopting and helping out with fundraisers. I would love to become a trustee for the public school board and support our children’s community. Thank you.