Further details on the B.C. government’s growing communities fund grants to local governments are now available and the Regional District of Nanaimo board will consider spending options in the coming weeks.
The RDN will receive $7.9 million out of the the billion-dollar, one-time fund. Funding must be allocated by the end of the calendar year but does not need to be spent until the end of 2027. A report on ways to spend the funds will head to the RDN board of directors “in the coming weeks,” according to a March 28 staff report. The adopted 2023 budget can be amended; however, as of now the tax requisition for the year cannot be affected.
The province says the funds are for building required infrastructure and amenities, including the local portion of affordable or attainable housing developments, capital projects that service neighbouring First Nation communities, childcare facilities, solid waste management, public safety/emergency management equipment and facilities, active transportation, transit service improvements, natural hazard mitigation, park additions or maintenance and upgrades, recreational amenities and other areas.
A letter from the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang, to the RDN says the grants are focused on communities “that need to increase the pace and scale of housing supply.
“The principal objective of the GCF is to increase the local housing supply with investments in community infrastructure and amenities.” The letter adds that regional districts are encouraged to work closely with local First Nations.