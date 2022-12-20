Renfrew -- The flags at all municipal buildings were lowered earlier this week in honour of former Mayor Bill Ringrose who passed away at the age of 77 on December 14.
He served 13 years as a Renfrew councillor (1997-2010) before serving one term as mayor (2010-2014). In 2014 he chose not to seek re-election, but decided to seek a council position. He was unsuccessful and chose to pursue other interests. Prior to being a member of council, he served as a citizen member on various committees including parks and recreation and planning.
When he announced his intention to seek a council position in 2014, he said he was proud of some of the projects completed and planned while he served as head of council. He said the reconstruction of Lisgar Avenue at a cost of $2 million was a highlight. At the time, he said not only did the road serve as one of the entrances to Renfrew from Highway 132, but the burden on ratepayers was reduced thanks to the province contributing 90 percent of the overall cost.
Sandi Heins, who served as mayor from 1998 until losing to her council colleague in 2010, said she felt an enormous sense of loss when she heard of his passing and said it is a big loss for the town.
“Although many of us were saddened when we heard the news, I know Bill would be touched when the town lowered the flags in his memory because it was such a great tribute to the man who wove so much into our community,” she said. “When the province ordered the end of hydro commissions, we were so fortunate to have Bill on council and his knowledge of Ontario Hydro certainly helped us out immensely. Although we did not always agree around the council table, he was always a gentleman.”
Ms. Heins said the photo of Mr. Ringrose used for his obituary captured his personality perfectly.
“That photo of him wearing the Chains of Office truly showed the immense pride he felt for Renfrew and the model train in the background is an incredible way to remember him.”
Although current Mayor Tom Sidney never worked alongside Mr. Ringrose, he said his contributions can serve as an example of community involvement.
“Mr. Ringrose was a valued member of our community and his contributions to Renfrew as town councillor and mayor are many,” he said. “His legacy and leadership continue to shape our town today. He was respected for his collaborative approach and commitment to his community. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and the community.”
An electrical engineer, Mr. Ringrose received his master's degree in business administration from the University of Toronto and went on to a 25-year career with Ontario Hydro. He retired in 1993 and soon after ran his own bookstore, Renfrew Bookroom, for five years before he sought a seat on council.
However, it was his community involvement where he led by example. He spent years as a referee for Renfrew Minor Hockey but had to step back a few years ago to prevent reinjuring a recurring knee injury. Several years ago, his love of model trains was on display when he volunteered to build a model train set for the Bonnechere Manor Adult Day Program. When not helping out in the community he kept busy playing golf or bridge.
Perhaps it was his dedication to the Renfrew Rotary Club that highlighted his generous support for the town. Longtime Rotarian Kent Tubman said Mr. Ringrose could always be depended on to show up to help at any function.
“Bill was one of those guys that if you called on him to help out flipping burgers or making a presentation, he would show up if he was available,” Mr. Tubman said. “He was dedicated to the Rotary Club and was a member for 20 years. He was very passionate about the Rotary Homes in town and was a longtime member of the board of directors for the housing community and worked hard to make sure housing was affordable for those who needed it. It’s a big loss for our club and for the town.”
Mr. Ringrose was born on December 10, 1945, to Christina and Herbert Ringrose. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Susan O'Neil and children Bruce (Tammy), Joyce (David Charlebois) and Robert (Heather) and several grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Church on Tuesday, December 20th.