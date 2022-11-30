Volunteers gathered at The Salvation Army on Thursday evening, November 24 to help sort items collected during the annual Red Bag Food Drive. Community and Family Services and Anti-Violence coordinator Amanda Courtenay says donations were down about 60 to 70 per cent compared to 2021. She notes, although the decrease was anticipated, it highlights the importance of the Kettle Campaign this year. The food drive collected approximately three months worth of food items for the food bank, though it is still in need of items like soda crackers, soups, and cereals.
Red Bag Food Drive sees reduced donations
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Clean Streets pumps up local gas station
- Suspect sought in 2 armed robberies
- Vees find way to 21st straight win
- House arrest sought in fatal truck crash
- Poster boy for street disorder jailed again
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 26, 2022
- Penticton case cited in effort to rename ‘child porn’
- Letters to the Editor: Thursday, November 24, 2022
- Summerland's night to shine
- Child porn collector threatens suicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Canada coach John Herdman disputes Croatian counterpart's handshake take
- Mike Weir named President Cup captain for 2024 event at Royal Montreal Golf Club
- FedNor boosts food initiatives
- Ontario auditor general finds COVID-19 vaccine wastage, unco-ordinated bookings
- Pair of wins move Rangers back to third
- On ice struggles continue for Morrisburg Jr. Lions