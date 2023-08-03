Clive village council heard the municipality was the victim of crime recently. The report was made at the July 17 regular meeting of council.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney reported that the village’s one tonne truck and all of its contents were stolen from the Public Works compound during the night of June 15.
She further reported the village is proceeding with its insurance claim. The contents of the truck were valued at about $6,000.
Kenney noted that it’s over a month since the theft and the vehicle hasn’t been recovered. Strangely, the large water tank that was sitting on the back of the truck was recovered, however.
The CAO, noting the current inflation and supply chain problems, predicted it will be “tough” to find a replacement for the village’s 2015 truck which had “low mileage.”
‘Pretty smooth’
The CAO gave a brief update on the village’s recent transition from municipal water wells to the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission. “Pretty smooth transition,” said Kenney to council.
Kenney reported the village office had not heard many complaints and while there’s still some iron scale from the old water system showing up but overall the transition went off without a hitch.
During discussion councillors agreed the village water now seems to have less chlorine smell and fewer minerals appearing to show up in the water.
Clive’s transition to the water commission network was slowed by the construction of a pipeline and subsequent supply chain delays.
The transition was completed June 13.
Police report
Councillors examined the regular report of the Blackfalds RCMP, the detachment responsible for providing the Village of Clive with its policing service.
While reading it Mayor Lucy Henry observed that RCMP had served a lot of arrest warrants and that it seemed like a very busy time for the police.
One of the police reports provided to Clive council summarized recent work by the Blackfalds General Investigation Section (GIS). One item noted, “Blackfalds GIS was contacted by the federal intake team to address a complaint from the United States Secret Service. The complaint was found to be fictitious, involving a youth. The appropriate people were notified.”
A second item noted, “Blackfalds GIS assisted Codiac Regional RCMP of Moncton, NB with statements and investigating a historic sexual assault. Both Blackfalds and Codiac RCMP are sharing information related to different aspects of the investigation.
“A search warrant and arrest has been made in Moncton based off information provided from Alberta.”
The Blackfalds GIS report also noted two constables were deployed to assist in combatting the Alberta wildfires.
Bylaw report
Kenney’s regular report to council contained a substantial number of bylaw complaints, including one unsightly premises complaint which the community peace officer (CPO) issued a warning for the property displaying uncut grass.
Grass mowing seemed to be an issue in Clive’s early summer as CPOs noted they’d issued 19 warnings for such problems by June 27.
However, the CPOs noted that by July 5, 12 of those 19 property owners had cut the grass.
Kenney stated the CPOs will send compliance letters to the remaining property owners, which include five vacant lots and two occupied lots.
Other bylaw complaints included two overhanging trees in an alleyway and a complaint about a building code violation that involved failure to maintain unobstructed egress from basement windows.