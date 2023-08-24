Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions came into effect, Aug. 15, for water customers of the City of Calgary — including Strathmore, and will remain in effect until further notice.
“The City of Calgary has notified us that Stage 1 Outdoor Water Restrictions are in effect,” said Jamie Dugdale, director of infrastructure, operations and development services with the Town of Strathmore. “These restrictions impact activities like outdoor washing and watering, but don’t apply to recreational activities at this time.”
The City of Calgary issued the mandatory outdoor water use restrictions in response to the record low natural flow levels observed in the Bow and Elbow Rivers.
During stage one outdoor water use restrictions, the following activities are allowed, as outlined in Calgary’s Water Utility Bylaw:
• Using a sprinkler to water lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs is limited to one day per week according to a specific schedule that is determined by property address:
• Property address ending with an even number can water on Wednesday or Saturday.
• Property address ending with an odd number can water on Thursday or Sunday.
• Watering is limited to a maximum total of two hours from 4 a.m. – 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Always check soil moisture first and use only the water that is needed.
Watering using a handheld watering can or hose with shut-off spray, watering new grass or seed, filling an outdoor pool or hot tub, use of water collected in a rain barrel, and watering for construction purposes is allowed at any day and time.
While restrictions are in effect, washing outdoor surfaces such as building sides, windows, sidewalks and driveways, as well as washing cars, or filling decorative features is not permitted.
Exceptions to this are included for health and safety reasons, for core business needs such as washing surfaces at childcare and animal care facilities, watering flora for sale, exterior washing services provided by a licensed business, as well as for food and beverage establishments.
“We encourage our community to stay cool by utilizing Strathmore’s indoor recreation facilities or the Lions Splash Park,” said Jamie Dugdale. “Additionally, a cooling station is open at the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre. Anyone needing shelter from the heat can attend the cooling station from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., at no cost.”
Watering times for lawns in Strathmore during Stage 1 restrictions are from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The odd and even day distribution and time limits are the same as in Calgary.
Information regarding the current drought conditions is available at Calgary.ca/droughtinfo, and the Town of Strathmore Water Utility Bylaw is available through the Town’s website.