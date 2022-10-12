Madison MacKinnon from Hanna was awarded the 2022 Gaye Ross Memorial Nursing Scholarship on Friday, October 7. The scholarship was established in 1998 in memory of Gaye Ross, an active member of the community and a respected Registered Nurse at the Drumheller Health Centre. Madison’s dedication to a career in nursing is demonstrated by completing her Health Care Aide certification before pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing as well as her work in Long Term Care
Hanna student awarded 2022 Gaye Ross Memorial Scholarship
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Drumheller Mail
