Sue Clarke has some work to do over the next four years.
The new mayor was acclaimed and takes over the job from Kurtis Smith, who was appointed to the Ontario Land Tribunal. Clarke took the time to congratulate Smith and thank former councillor Mary Ann Hendrikx before delving into the details of her first term with the top job.
As with new Strathroy-Caradoc Mayor Colin Grantham, the services agreement that provides water and sewer to businesses on Centre Road north of Strathroy is a top priority.
“I have been in contact with the new mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc. We’re going to work collaboratively to get a good servicing agreement in place that’s going to benefit both of us,” said Clarke.
Paying for any agreement reached and for all the infrastructure work and maintenance that comes with growth is a pressure that Clarke and the new council will have to deal with as soon as this budget. It does not help the balance sheet that the Adelaide Metcalfe’s share of the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) is going down from $370,300 in 2022 to $314,800 next year.
In fact, Clarke as councillor and the rest of the former council already got a head start on addressing revenue by passing the Township’s first development charges on new builds. Clarke tried to delay their implementation six to nine months, but was outvoted Nov. 7 by the rest of council and development charges will go into effect Jan. 1.
“Development charges ensure that development helps pay for development,” said Clarke.
That would go to a variety of infrastructure from parks to roads, all of which is not getting cheaper.
“Just as an example, Middlesex County engineering department the other day advised that the MTO (Ontario Ministry of Transportation) is expecting asphalt prices to increase by 25 percent in 2023,” said Clarke.
“So we’re going to have to find a way to update Mullifarry Drive, but it’s going to be an expensive project. And we may even have to take a multi-year approach while we work with the county as Mullifarry is and Pike Road need to be redone.”
While the Strathroy services agreement is top of mind, another way to save money is through through working together on other contracts with neighbouring municipalities. Adelaide Metcalfe recently took the lead on working out a deal with the Humane Society of London and Middlesex to provide animal control services. Ten other local governments have the option of signing onto the agreement Adelaide Metclafe got for them.
“Municipalities should be encouraged to include cooperative language in all of their procurement opportunities so that others can underpin the process and save considerable amount of time and energy not to mention the benefit of cost savings,” said Clarke.
She said this saves time, effort and shares costs among smaller municipalities that work together. It saves money that can go to other places like Kerwood Park or roads, or back in people’s pockets.