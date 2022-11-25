Callander is preparing its 2023 budget, and on the wish list is a ramp leading from Main Street to the municipal office. An accessibility ramp for the library is also being considered. As for the municipal office ramp, council has been presented two options by municipal staff.
The first option is a long sidewalk running across the front of the building, connecting the street to the front entrance. It would cost about $50,000 to install. As designed, it would exit into the Fire Department’s parking lot, which concerns council, as that may pose a safety risk with the traffic. There may also be some encroachments onto the road allowance to meet the necessary width for the sidewalk as well.
Option two is the switchback version, which has less of a footprint than option one, but costs much more, coming in at an estimated $300,000. This option might also encroach onto the municipal road allowance, and the switchback ramp will increase winter maintenance costs, as the snow will need to be removed manually.
As for the library, staff noted a search for a contractor is still underway. Last year, the municipality received a verbal quote for a concrete ramp for $35,000. This would also encroach upon the road allowance, and staff have been looking into constructing a wooden ramp that can be removable, if needed.
There are plans to move the library—many years in the making, with no clear endpoint in the immediate future—but with that goal, a removable (and cheaper) ramp would hit the spot. The municipal building may also be moved. Ideally, the goal is to move the municipal office across the highway from the Community Centre on Callander Bay Drive.
This building would house the town hall, the fire department, and the municipality’s operations department. It would provide a one stop shop for your municipal needs but is estimated to cost around $15 million. Currently, it remains a municipal goal.
However, this goal may be reached within the “next few years,” staff mentioned, and if that does occur, staff wonder if those ramp expenses “are in the best interest of the taxpayer.”
