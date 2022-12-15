A Columbia Basin Trust program that has invested millions of dollars into community groups and development projects in the West Kootenay is getting a rebranding.
The Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program (known as CIP/AAP) is being amalgamated and renamed Resident Directed Grants, or ‘ReDi Program.’
“There isn’t a general awareness among residents that there are two separate programs that work in combination,” CBT Chief Executive Officer Johnny Strilaeff told the RDCK board of directors at their December 7 meeting. “So there was a decision to clear up some of that uncertainty.”
Strilaeff says they’re making the change after a regular review of the 25-year-old program.
“These programs have been with us since the late 1990s. It was one of the first Trust programs and it is the longest-standing,” he said. “The programs in general continue to deliver benefit to the region, are very supported by our local governments and First Nations, and there was a [board] recommendation to continue to operate these programs to basin residents.”
The CBT CEO said one thing that won’t change is the emphasis on community selection processes, to allow local residents and Village councils to select the programs they think are best for their area. Strilaeff said the Trust is going to beef up its support of that selection process, too.
“There’s a commitment for the Trust to have staff present at as many public process meetings as possible, to respond to questions that come up,” he says. “But equally important, we’ve found there are projects or ideas that can come up in the community process that are actually better fits for other Trust programs… we could have Trust staff to work through those conversations and potentially redirect to other areas of Trust funding.”
The Trust board also decided to commit to stable funding for the program for the next five years – all things being equal in the economy.
In fact, the new program will receive more funds, in order to cover ever-increasing administrative costs for municipalities, which oversee many of the local programs.
Last year, the CBT provided almost $88 million in grants to more than 2,400 capital projects, business loans, and CIP/AAP activities and programs.
‘Our Trust, Our Future’
Meanwhile, the Trust is also preparing to develop a new five-year strategic plan.
We’re very excited,” said Trust Board Chair Jocelyn Carver. “We have already begun the first phases of rolling out a really robust consultation plan.”
Carver said the CBT had begun a new strategic plan process in 2020, but that was cut short by the pandemic. Instead, it developed a short-term plan to help the region deal with the economic and community fallout from COVID. But that plan expires at the end of 2023, and it’s time to begin the process for a full five-year plan.
She said the board conducted an internal review this fall, and in the spring, the public will be invited to a variety of in-person and online workshops and forums on the new strategic plan, called the Columbia Basin Management Plan.
“We call it ‘Our Trust, Our Future’ she says. “It began in September of this year and continues on until November of next year.
“It’s imperative that we reconnect with residents,” she continued. “I think we all want and need to reconnect with each other. And the Trust, as a vehicle for the hopes and dreams of Basin residents, needs to do that connection really meaningfully and extensively.”
She added the process would also be about celebrating the achievements and improvements to people’s lives as a result of the Trust’s programs and support.
“[It’s] taking a moment to look back over our shoulders and recognize how many incredible projects have launched, are currently running, or have achieved their goals,” she said. “It feels like an important moment to pause and acknowledge.”
The board thanked Strilaeff and Carver for the annual update.