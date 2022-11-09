Neuron Mobility has released new research that shows the economic benefits of having e-scooters in cities in Canada. The research shows that during trips made on e-mobility scooters and bikes Neuron riders spent $3.2 million a year in Lethbridge, with each rental scooter contributing $6,300 to the economy and riders spending an average of around $22 when they make a trip.
“What we are seeing in the city is that a lot of people are choosing to travel on e-scooters instead of their vehicle,” said Isaac Ransom Head of government relations Canada for Neuron. “Neuron is a great city partner with the City of Lethbridge, an excellent partner in downtown Lethbridge in economic development, Tourism Lethbridge, and the Chamber of Commerce. Which have all helped with promoting within the community the benefits of micro mobility.”
Through ride surveys carried out in July this year, Neuron says that six in ten e-scooter journeys in Lethbridge result in a purchase with local business, and that 20 per cent of trips would not happen if the e-scooters weren’t available.
Asking questions about where riders made purchases like shopping venues, restaurants, and recreational venues, the data comes from a newly-launched Prosperity Report that is operated by Shared Rides, Shared Wealth, which outlines the impact of rental e-scooter programs on local prosperity in Canadian cities.
“In this report we found that $3.2 million has been spent by Neuron riders in the city of Lethbridge since launching the program,” said Ransom. “That means within the approximate amount of 400,000 km of travel this season it adds up to about $6,300 per e-scooter. It’s a pretty significant local economic impact for such a short amount of time. We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm from riders, but businesses in terms of the uptick in patronage.”
Neuron says 80 per cent of riders use e-scooters for leisure and recreation, 34 per cent use them for journeys like commuting to work and school, and 27 per cent of riders use them for errands and shopping.
“We are seeing incredible ridership this season,” said Ransom. “We are seeing not only the fleet increase, but the riding area increase, and the number of people using the services. That’s a result of cities, like Lethbridge, where there is transit gaps or services unavailable in certain areas to move people around the city.”
In a survey through the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce the results say 87 per cent of respondents agree that e-scooters make it easier for locals and visitors to visit local businesses and activities, along with 77 per cent agreeing that e-scooter programs have had a positive effect on Lethbridge’s economy.
“We are going to see an environmental benefit from (e-mobility) activity,” said Ransom. “We look forward to looking at how this is going to go year-after-year. Fifty-two per cent of trips have replaced a car journey, which has reduced emissions significantly in the city, and we will see how that continues as we continue to operate in the city of Lethbridge.”