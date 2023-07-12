Kneehill County council and administration are holding a number of public engagements in the coming months which will help gather input for the revised Municipal Development Plan (MDP); during the regular Tuesday, June 27 council meeting, council passed a motion which will allow a limited number of non-Kneehill County residents to attend as public observers.
Discussion about whether the events should be opened to a limited number of public observers was first brought to council during the June 20 Committee of the Whole meeting, and council recommended administration bring the item back at the next council meeting-along with a proposed RSVP form-for further discussion and final consideration.
“...council recommended that a limited number of participants who don’t meet the established criteria (being a resident, landowner, or doing business within Kneehill County) may be able to attend as observers; however, they will require vetting by administration to obtain a ticket,” explained Planning and Development manager Barb Hazelton.
To attend these engagements, interested participants must fill out an RSVP application form; along with entering their name and contact information, the form also asks a series of questions to determine if the applicant is a resident, landowner, or does business within Kneehill County. If the applicant responds no to each of these questions, they will be notified their name will be placed on a waiting list.
Administration will then go through the waiting list and vet each applicant. If the applicant is successfully approved by administration to attend the engagement, they would then be contacted and responsible for paying for the dinner portion prior to being granted a ticket. The dinner is otherwise free to participants who meet the outlined criteria.
Council approved allowing a limited number of public observers to attend these meetings at their own cost, and at the discretion of administration.