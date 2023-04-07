SULPHUR SPRING CONSERVATION AREA – Representatives from a number of community organizations participated in a workshop hosted by the Saugeen Valley Children’s Safety Village on March 31.
On the agenda was discussion of strategies to help children grow up healthy and safe.
Organizers Marilyn Rosner and Al Leach noted that injuries are the leading cause of death for children in Canada – a tragedy in itself, exacerbated by the fact most of the injuries that cost or changed lives were considered preventable.
That’s where the Children’s Safety Village Comes in. It’s open to all children regardless of physical, mental or economic challenges. There is no charge for schools to attend.
The village at the old conservation authority headquarters south of Hanover was ready to open just as COVID hit; plans got put on hold. Virtual programming was put in place, awaiting the return of in-person activities.
Over the past year, thousands of children have been able to participate in hands-on safety programs during school sessions and special community events. One was the Halloween event that saw hoards of happy little goblins, super heroes, princesses, pirates and their parents go trick-or-treating at the village.
The programming was possible thanks in part to a grant of $61,100 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Rick Byers was on hand for the workshop to make the presentation on behalf of the Trillium Foundation.
While the focus of the workshop was on facing and surmounting challenges, the stress was also on fostering collaboration and working together on solutions – combining strengths to ensure success.
After a round table discussion by all those present, Lauren McKay and Jason Weppler from Grey Bruce Public Health presented a community update. Then there were group activities, lunch and a tour of the village, followed by a presentation by Cathy Clarke of Keystone Child and Youth.
Ideas were exchanged and discussions took place throughout the workshop. Among the common themes were the need for good, dependable volunteers by all the groups. It’s been especially noticeable since COVID. The pandemic also interfered with fundraising efforts by many groups.
The Community Safety and Well-Being Plan was discussed, with its stress on upstream prevention.
If it “takes a village” to raise a child, it takes a community to ensure the Children’s Safety Village is there to teach them to stay healthy and safe, in a low-key hands-on way they’ll remember.
The Children’s Safety Village committee members are always fundraising and striving to raise awareness of the safety village and the lessons it teaches children. “I’m always doing presentations,” said Leach. The community has shown tremendous support, he said.
There are presently four instructors – soon to be five. Until June, school groups will be visiting the village, and there’ll be special safety days during the summer. “We’re looking at expanding to involve seniors,” Leach said.
In addition, efforts are being made to reach out to the Indigenous community, and Mennonite and Amish communities.
For more information, email admin@SaugeenValleyCSV.com or visit SaugeenValleyCSV.com.