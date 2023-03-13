Callander’s Alex Dufresne Gallery is hosting two paint workshops over the March break. There is a workshop for kids in grade one to three, which is on Wednesday, March 15, and another workshop for grade four to six students on Thursday, March 16. The gallery is located at 107 Lansdowne Street in Callander
Both sessions run from 2-4 p.m., and there is an admission fee of $5 per child. This fee covers all supplies and an instructor will be on hand to help draw out the little one’s creative side.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, as the idea is to create works of art together and draw up some March break memories.
Gallery curator, Natasha Wiatr noted that the gallery has run this program before, and it was a hit with the young art crowd. So be sure to register early, as there are only 20 spaces available.
Register for the workshops by calling the gallery at 705-752-2282 or send am email to museum@callander.ca to let them know you plan on stopping by.
