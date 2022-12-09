ATWOOD – The council of the Municipality of North Perth approved the 2023 budget request for the replacement of the Atwood pool filtration system project at its Dec. 5 meeting.
The report titled “Aquatic Facility Report” from November 2020 suggested recommendations to replace the entire filtration system and foreshadowed the upcoming demise of the filtration system.
This past season, the sand filtration system was compromised and caused sand to accumulate in the pool tank.
An initial quote for the entire replacement and engineering of the system was submitted with the projected cost to be $170,000 plus HST.
Given the failing state of the filtration system, it is recommended that a new filtration system be installed prior to this year’s pool season. The new filtration system is said to be more energy efficient.