Christ the Redeemer School Division (CTR) has appointed Andrea Holowka to replace Dr. Scott Morrison as Superintendent of Schools following his retirement.
Holowka is stepping into the role with 28 years of experience in education and is nearing the completion of her doctorate in education, with a focus on student mental health intervention.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming into the role of Superintendent of Christ the Redeemer. It is a tremendous school division that does such great work for students, and I’m honored to be stepping into that lead role in the division,” she said. “Christ the Redeemer is a school division that I have known for many years, just admiring from the side the very strong leadership both at the system level and within schools.”
Sacred Heart Academy and Holy Cross Collegiate in Strathmore are part of the CTR division.
Holowka has previously served with both the Calgary Catholic, and public boards of education, and though new to the CTR board, has previously worked and acquainted herself with many of the staff.
She praised the academic results maintained by the division, as well as the support and care offered to students in attendance.
“It is second to none in the province, and further to that, (CTR) are a truly authentically cast board who care for each student by serving each one of their needs within a pastoral nature of their faith,” said Holowka. “Knowing that (CTR) has a very strong literacy focus in the division, I want to see that continue to serve students in very successful ways moving forward.”
Holowka explained there are a great many similarities across the province within educational boards. Focussing specifically on CTR, she regarded the board in particular maintains an emphasis on strong leadership, academic results, and support for students.
Moving to a smaller school division than that of a larger city, Holowka said she believes she will be allowed more opportunities to build significant relationships with other leaders within the division, as well as within the schools.
Though she added she will be keeping much of what was previously established under Dr. Morrison, Holowka will be bringing several new qualities to the station.
“It is important to preserve and protect a lot of things that are working well. The pieces that I will be curious about is seeing what the changing needs are of the communities,” she said. “We know that there is increased immigration in the province and that is affecting, I am sure, Christ the Redeemer just like all other districts, so I am wanting to make sure that any newcomers to the division are well supported with their English language learning and their other needs.”
Holowka will officially take over for Dr. Morrison in June and will begin her first academic year as superintendent of schools in September.