As a result of “Project Umbreon” launched in February, Halton Regional Police Service – 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, have successfully arrested two individuals after their involvement in multiple break-ins at collectible stores in Oakville, Burlington, York, London, Brantford and Niagara.
The suspect was identified in February, and later that month, investigators executed Criminal Code search warrants at a residence and storage facility in Hamilton that were associated with the suspect. A search warrant was also executed on a vehicle belonging to a woman connected to the suspect.
Following the search, a considerable quantity of collectible items stolen during the robberies was recovered. The items, valued at approximately $400,000 include high-value sports cards, Pokémon and other collectible cards, comic books and figurines.
As of now, police authorities are working to identify the rightful owners of the possessions in order to return them.
A resident of Stoney Creek, Jarreh Grant, 32 has been charged with four counts of break and enter, and wearing a disguise with intent, trafficking in property obtained by crime, possession of break and enter instruments and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. He has also been booked for possession of a controlled substance which is crack cocaine as well as failure to comply with a probation order. Grant currents await a bail hearing. His accomplice, Sarah Skrtich, 32 from Hamilton has been arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. Skrtich has however been released on an undertaking.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).