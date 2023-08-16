Rockyford Library and Community Centre attracted a number of vehicles on Saturday, August 12 for the third annual Rockyford Show and Shine. Although the day started out a little grey, with some light rain, it did not dampen the spirits of car enthusiasts who turned out to catch a glimpse of the vehicles on display, including the newly added kids category which had kids compete for best designed cardboard box vehicle. Along with the car show, spectators also enjoyed some vendors, beer garden, 50/50 raffle, and food and drinks. All proceeds from the car show will help support programs, books, and more at the Rockyford Library.
There might be a little rust on the patina
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
