MULGRAVE – Debbie King was sworn in as a councillor for the Town of Mulgrave during a regular monthly meeting on Sept. 6.
She won the seat in a special election held in July to fill the post left vacant with the resignation of Crystal Durling in May.
King, who recently retired from a long-time position with the Town of Mulgrave, was sworn in by Deputy Mayor Robert Russell, who expressed his congratulations and said, “Welcome to the fold.”
Mayor Ron Chisholm was unable to attend council that evening,
Council discussed amendments to the fire prevention by-law, an item that had been tabled at the last council meeting on Aug. 2. At that time, council decided not to move forward with the second reading of the amendments until further discussions with the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department were held. That proposed discussion has not yet taken place and the by-law amendments, which would regulate outdoor fire pits and materials burned, remain in limbo.
Continuing with the theme of fire prevention, Mulgrave Fire Chief Jay Luddington asked council about the provision of funding for equipment for the fire department when the floor was open to the gallery for comments and questions. Luddington said the fire department had provided council with a list of equipment and prices the department wished to purchase in June but had not yet had a decision from council about how much of the money allotted for the department by council could be used for that purpose.
Deputy Mayor Russell said a figure had not yet been decided upon, but that council had planned to further discuss the available funds when they met with the fire department – at a date yet to be determined.
While the fire prevention by-law amendments have yet to move forward, The Journal asked council about the implementation of the amendments to the land-use by-law that went into effect earlier this summer, which allows residents in the Town of Mulgrave to keep only 12 meat or egg-laying hens on their property – amendments which are meant to address years of complaints about the keeping of farm animals in the town.
Mulgrave CAO David Gray said, “We have issued letters to certain homeowners and asked them to send a count of their poultry and farm animals, and I can just say that we have received one response but not other responses that we hoped we’d receive. So, our by-law enforcement officer is going to be investigating and finding out where those counts are and actually going to the properties to find out what animals are in place.”
Gray went on to say that only three letters had been issued, adding, “We wanted to start out with known owners of animals. We’re also putting out a newsletter this week that will ask all residents who own poultry or farm animals to notify the office, we’ll send them a count form to be competed and sent back to us.”
Under the amendments made to the land-use by-law, residents may keep existing animals above and beyond the 12 meat or egg-laying hens, but aren’t allowed to replace them once they’ve died, with the exception of 12 hens.