There could have been as many as 40 Minden Hills voters who may have had trouble voting by internet or telephone in October’s municipal election.
Michele Bishop, a resident in the township since 2017, told The Times in November that the Personal Identification Number [PIN] on her municipal voter information card was faulty. The PIN was to enable her to cast her ballot by way of internet or telephone voting.
For various reasons, Bishop said she couldn’t go to the polls until after 6 p.m. Oct. 24 to make her electoral choices. But it didn’t seem like a big a problem because she had those other options to vote.
Voting was open from Oct. 8 until 8 p.m. Oct. 24.
When Bishop logged into online voting, she said, her PIN identified her as an invalid voter. She got the same result when she tried telephone voting.
Trisha McKibbin, Minden Hills’ CAO, said the township has about 12,000 eligible voters in the last election.
In an email to The Times, McKibbin said the township identified about 40 voters who had been added to the voters list after the distribution of the voter information letters.
They were also people identified as voters “who potentially could experience challenges when voting by internet or telephone,” McKibbin wrote.
“These individuals were immediately identified and a new voter information letter was issued in advance of Oct. 24.”
Those letters contained contact information for voters to receive electronic and telephone voting assistance.
“This voter assistance contact information was also shared on the township website, in local newspapers, and in print material,” she said. “Staff monitored these methods of communication from when the voter information letters were distributed until the close of polls on Voting Day.
“Staff assisted voters who telephoned, emailed or arrived in person right up until the close of polls.”
The township also organized a Help Centre prior to the voting period to assist voters in being added, deleted, or making corrections to the voters list.
McKibbin said the Help Centre was open week days and on Saturdays.
“The township is proud of the successful planning and delivery of the 2022 municipal election,” she said. “The township would also like to thank the numerous volunteers who assisted with the delivery of the election.”
-30-