A 44-year-old Newburg man faces several charges resulting from a traffic stop and arrest by the Woodstock Police Force Saturday morning, Jan. 14, on the Grafton Bridge.
Jeffery Richard Bull, identified by police as the vehicle's driver, appeared in Woodstock provincial court via video on Jan. 16.
Woodstock police laid charges for breach of a release order, breach of probation, two counts of possession of stolen property and several firearms-related offences.
The court adjourned Bull's bail hearing until Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
The Woodstock police, with assistance from West District RCMP, conducted the traffic stop involving a vehicle previously reported stolen at approximately 9:49 a.m. on Jan. 14.
In addition to arresting Bull and the passenger at the scene, police seized three guns, including one loaded, from the vehicle.
The police released the passenger on conditions, with a court date scheduled later.
Bull is also scheduled to return to court for plea on other charges on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. He appeared in court in custody on Jan. 4 and was remanded for a bail hearing and later released with conditions.
He was charged by RCMP with indictable breach of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm without a license (a 16-gauge shotgun), possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), possession of stolen property (a 2022 Toyota Tacoma), and improper storage of a firearm. All of the charges stem from an incident in Debec on Jan. 3.
At an earlier court appearance, Bull was charged by RCMP with possession of stolen property (a 2012 Dodge Ram), stemming from an incident on Feb. 10, 2022, near Howard Brook. He is scheduled to enter a plea on that charge on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.
As the investigation continues, Woodstock police ask anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal matter to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.crimenb.ca and submit an anonymous tip online.
— With files from Judy Cole-Underhill, River Valley Sun